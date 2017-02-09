Former England captain David Gower has claimed that Joe Root must work out the chain of command clearly with Alastair Cook to avoid any potential future issues with the recently retired skipper.

Cook retired from his role as England Test match captain earlier this week following a poor 2016 campaign in which England lost eight Test matches.

However, the 32-year old has stated that despite relinquishing his role as skipper, he plans on continuing to represent England in Test matches.

The 26-year old Root is now the favourite to take over the vacant position of captain within the England set up, but cricket pundit and ex-England captain Gower has warned the batsman that it is important the pair learn to work together in their new roles, in order to maintain a good on-field relationship.

He said: “It can be tricky for a captain to become one of the lads again and it takes some adjustment.

“That’s why Joe — assuming he is named as Cook’s replacement — must sort out things even before he and Alastair get back on the field.

“It can be awkward if the new captain wants to change things because, if you do that, you’re basically saying the old regime was rubbish.

“There will be a lot of different opinions flying around when the new man takes over and universal agreement is difficult to come by.

Gower, who enjoyed two periods as England captain before retiring from the sport in 1993, admits that he found it difficult returning back to the normal set-up after being replaced as skipper in 1986 by Mike Gatting, and in 1989 by Graham Gooch.

“There were times when I felt isolated as an ex-skipper in the dressing room.

“When I lost the job in 1989 and wasn’t picked to go away that winter, it was tough. Then, on The Ashes tour of 1990-91, there were big differences with Graham."

However, the 59-year old believes that as long as both Cook and Root can establish a good, clear working relationship, then it "makes sense" for Cook to remain as part of the England set-up.

"It makes sense to use Alastair’s experience. He is a good man, a dedicated pro and I’m sure he’ll want to do everything he can to support the new captain.”

Before adding: "The lesson is for the new and old captains to maintain communication in a gentle, honest fashion.

“The new man must do things his way, treat people properly and earn respect of the team.”

