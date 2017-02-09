What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Joe Root is the favourite to become the new England captain after ex-skipper Alastair Cook stepped down from his role earlier this week.

David Gower says what Joe Root needs to do if he becomes England captain

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Former England captain David Gower has claimed that Joe Root must work out the chain of command clearly with Alastair Cook to avoid any potential future issues with the recently retired skipper.

Cook retired from his role as England Test match captain earlier this week following a poor 2016 campaign in which England lost eight Test matches.

However, the 32-year old has stated that despite relinquishing his role as skipper, he plans on continuing to represent England in Test matches.

Article continues below

The 26-year old Root is now the favourite to take over the vacant position of captain within the England set up, but cricket pundit and ex-England captain Gower has warned the batsman that it is important the pair learn to work together in their new roles, in order to maintain a good on-field relationship.

He said: “It can be tricky for a captain to become one of the lads again and it takes some adjustment.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Diego Costa reveals he used to watch Chelsea in order to see one player

Diego Costa reveals he used to watch Chelsea in order to see one player

“That’s why Joe — assuming he is named as Cook’s replacement — must sort out things even before he and Alastair get back on the field.

“It can be awkward if the new captain wants to change things because, if you do that, you’re basically saying the old regime was rubbish.

“There will be a lot of different opinions flying around when the new man takes over and universal agreement is difficult to come by.

CRICKET-BAN-ENG

Gower, who enjoyed two periods as England captain before retiring from the sport in 1993, admits that he found it difficult returning back to the normal set-up after being replaced as skipper in 1986 by Mike Gatting, and in 1989 by Graham Gooch.

“There were times when I felt isolated as an ex-skipper in the dressing room.

“When I lost the job in 1989 and wasn’t picked to go away that winter, it was tough. Then, on The Ashes tour of 1990-91, there were big differences with Graham."

However, the 59-year old believes that as long as both Cook and Root can establish a good, clear working relationship, then it "makes sense" for Cook to remain as part of the England set-up.

Alastair Cook Press Conference After Stepping Down As England Captain

"It makes sense to use Alastair’s experience. He is a good man, a dedicated pro and I’m sure he’ll want to do everything he can to support the new captain.”

Before adding: "The lesson is for the new and old captains to maintain communication in a gentle, honest fashion.

“The new man must do things his way, treat people properly and earn respect of the team.”

How will Root and Cook work together under their new roles? How will Root fare as England captain in comparison with his predecessor? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20
Jonny Bairstow

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again