Chelsea are absolutely smashing it in the Premier League at the moment.

Nine points clear at the top and with 14 games remaining, it seems inevitable Antonio Conte's men will win the title in the Italian's first season in charge.

Saturday's 3-1 win over Arsenal was yet another statement of intent, having dominated the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and dismantled them with relative ease.

Comparisons are now being drawn between Chelsea's current crop of players and previous title-winning sides, such as 2004/05's and 2009/10's.

But how do they compare when it comes to FIFA? Well, we've done some digging and found Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard's FIFA 10 ratings to see if they were better than Chelsea on FIFA 17.

Both teams have been separated into their positions and each player has been given their respective FIFA ratings, which will be totalled at the end.

Whichever team has the highest overall rating wins, after which we'll analyse the strengths and weaknesses of both line-ups.

CHELSEA'S XI ON FIFA 10

GK: PETR CECH (87)

DEF: JOSE BOSINGWA (80), JOHN TERRY (82), ALEX (81), ASHLEY COLE (82)

MID: MICHAEL ESSIEN (87), MICHAEL BALLACK (85), FRANK LAMPARD (87)

ATT: FLORENT MALOUDA (80), DIDIER DROGBA (87), NICOLAS ANELKA (86)

TOTAL RATING: 924

CHELSEA'S XI ON FIFA 17

GK: THIBAUT COURTOIS (89)

DEF: DAVID LUIZ (84), GARY CAHILL (83), CESAR AZPILICUETA (84)

MID: VICTOR MOSES (77) ,NEMANJA MATIC (84), N'GOLO KANTE (81), MARCOS ALONSO (77)

ATT: EDEN HAZARD (88), DIEGO COSTA (85), PEDRO (83)

TOTAL RATING: 915

So, there you have it: Chelsea's team was stronger on FIFA 10 by nine points.

In truth, it was a pretty close contest. Both sides possess incredible attacking trios while their midfields are filled with world-class talent.

It's Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso's ratings of 77 that ultimately let Chelsea down on FIFA 17, but based on their performances this season, we can expect much higher on FIFA 18.

What's most surprising is John Terry's low rating of 82 on FIFA 10. He was widely regarded as one of Europe's best centre-backs during his prime yet he's rated lower than he is now (84).

But what a midfield. Michael Ballack, Michael Essien and Frank Lampard were all rated 85 and higher, combining strength with creativity and a goalscoring threat.

If only there was a way to determine who the better team really is.

