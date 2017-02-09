The four Premier League players more underrated than N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante's secret is out - he is actually world class.

Hardly anyone outside of Leicester would have recognised his name at the start of last season but in 18 months on English soil, he has become arguably one of the most influential players in the Premier League.

After Leicester won the title last term, many of the accolades and praise went in the direction of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, however, it was Kante who was the real driving force behind their miraculous achievement.

Article continues below

As proven by the Foxes' struggles this season, without Kante they look set for a real dogfight to avoid being relegated just 12 months after becoming champions.

Meanwhile at Stamford Bridge, Kante is enjoying another stellar campaign in a Chelsea team that look destined to win the title.

Article continues below

This time around, there can be no doubting the Frenchman's influence on proceedings which got us thinking: who is now the most underrated player in the Premier League?

Well, we've come up with four potential options who we believe should be getting a lot more credit than they actually deserve.

Ander Herrera

The Manchester United ace is finally achieving his potential at Old Trafford this year.

Now at 27, Herrera has stepped up and really taken responsibility under Jose Mourinho all while the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoy the limelight.

The Spaniard has completed 1,561 passes this season - only Jordan Henderson and Pogba have made more - but he has a big impact on proceedings without the ball too.

According to Opta, Herrera has made 65 interceptions and 58 tackles too. Herrera might not grab many goals or assists but he still plays a priceless role at Old Trafford.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta has played every single minute in this year's Premier League, why? Because he is Mr Consistency.

Since moving to Chelsea in 2012, the Spaniard has played in a variety of positions and looks comfortable in each and every one of them.

He never does anything too fancy, keeps it simple and rarely puts a foot wrong.

In fact, the Spaniard is yet to make a single mistake leading to a goal in 146 appearances in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte knows exactly what he is getting from Azpilicueta and there is no doubt he deserves more appreciation away from Stamford Bridge.

Mousa Dembele

If Tottenham are to mount a late challenge to Chelsea in the title race, it is imperative Dembele keeps fit.

He is the engine in Mauricio Pochettino's midfield that keeps everything ticking like clockwork - averaging just over 55 passes per game.

In fact, Dembele's true influence on Spurs is only really noticed when he isn't playing, hence why he has been included in this list.

You can guarantee there would be a lot more pundits and coaches raving about him if he found the back of the net more frequently.

Tom Heaton

Bit controversial we know but just look at the season Burnley are having.

They were relegation certainties for many before the season started and Sean Dyche has done an incredible job to steer them to 12th after 24 games played.

Burnley don't exactly create the most chances per game, though, and require their strikers to be clinical but more importantly, their goalkeeper to be in top form week-in, week-out.

And no one can argue Heaton hasn't played his part. During last weekend's defeat to Watford, he surpassed 100 saves for the season - the first keeper to do so in any of Europe's top five leagues.

Outside the big six clubs, Heaton is surely a frontrunner for the most underrated player in the league.

If you think we missed anyone out (we probably did) let us know in the comments below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms