What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

The four Premier League players more underrated than N'Golo Kante

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

N'Golo Kante's secret is out - he is actually world class.

Hardly anyone outside of Leicester would have recognised his name at the start of last season but in 18 months on English soil, he has become arguably one of the most influential players in the Premier League.

After Leicester won the title last term, many of the accolades and praise went in the direction of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy, however, it was Kante who was the real driving force behind their miraculous achievement.

Article continues below

As proven by the Foxes' struggles this season, without Kante they look set for a real dogfight to avoid being relegated just 12 months after becoming champions.

Meanwhile at Stamford Bridge, Kante is enjoying another stellar campaign in a Chelsea team that look destined to win the title.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Watch: One Falcons player seemingly knew the Patriots would make a comeback

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

Bill Belichick reserves high praise for Julian Edelman

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Jim Ross' booking of WWE Universal title after WrestleMania 33 is incredible

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Watch: How Gary Neville brilliantly predicted Chelsea’s future in 2015

Diego Costa reveals he used to watch Chelsea in order to see one player

Diego Costa reveals he used to watch Chelsea in order to see one player

This time around, there can be no doubting the Frenchman's influence on proceedings which got us thinking: who is now the most underrated player in the Premier League?

Well, we've come up with four potential options who we believe should be getting a lot more credit than they actually deserve.

Ander Herrera

The Manchester United ace is finally achieving his potential at Old Trafford this year.

Now at 27, Herrera has stepped up and really taken responsibility under Jose Mourinho all while the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoy the limelight.

Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Premier League

The Spaniard has completed 1,561 passes this season - only Jordan Henderson and Pogba have made more - but he has a big impact on proceedings without the ball too.

According to Opta, Herrera has made 65 interceptions and 58 tackles too. Herrera might not grab many goals or assists but he still plays a priceless role at Old Trafford.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta has played every single minute in this year's Premier League, why? Because he is Mr Consistency.

Since moving to Chelsea in 2012, the Spaniard has played in a variety of positions and looks comfortable in each and every one of them.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENAL

He never does anything too fancy, keeps it simple and rarely puts a foot wrong.

In fact, the Spaniard is yet to make a single mistake leading to a goal in 146 appearances in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte knows exactly what he is getting from Azpilicueta and there is no doubt he deserves more appreciation away from Stamford Bridge.

Mousa Dembele

If Tottenham are to mount a late challenge to Chelsea in the title race, it is imperative Dembele keeps fit.

He is the engine in Mauricio Pochettino's midfield that keeps everything ticking like clockwork - averaging just over 55 passes per game.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MIDDLESBROUGH

In fact, Dembele's true influence on Spurs is only really noticed when he isn't playing, hence why he has been included in this list.

You can guarantee there would be a lot more pundits and coaches raving about him if he found the back of the net more frequently.

Tom Heaton

Bit controversial we know but just look at the season Burnley are having.

They were relegation certainties for many before the season started and Sean Dyche has done an incredible job to steer them to 12th after 24 games played.

Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League

Burnley don't exactly create the most chances per game, though, and require their strikers to be clinical but more importantly, their goalkeeper to be in top form week-in, week-out.

And no one can argue Heaton hasn't played his part. During last weekend's defeat to Watford, he surpassed 100 saves for the season - the first keeper to do so in any of Europe's top five leagues.

Outside the big six clubs, Heaton is surely a frontrunner for the most underrated player in the league.

If you think we missed anyone out (we probably did) let us know in the comments below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Chelsea
Cesar Azpilicueta
Cesar Azpilicueta
Tom Heaton
Tom Heaton
Ander Herrera
Football
Mousa Dembele

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again