A lucky NFL fan managed to win a date with Bouchard following a Super Bowl bet.

Eugenie Bouchard's Super Bowl date has spoken out for the first time

The NFL fan who managed to land himself a date with Eugenie Bouchard, after winning a bet with the Canadian tennis star on Twitter, has now spoken about what turned out to be a "crazy" Super Bowl Sunday for the 20-year old student. 

With the New England Patriots down 21-3 to the Atlanta Falcons, the 22-year-old Bouchard took to her Twitter account to let her followers know that she knew the Falcons would win. 

No side in history had ever recovered from that far down in a game to win the Super Bowl before, so it was somewhat of a 'Hail Mary' when John Goehrke replied to Bouchard's tweet with "If Patriots win, we go on a date?" 

However, the marketing student's long-shot inevitably paid off when the New England Patriots accomplished the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime, leading to tennis star Bouchard replying to Goehrke's tweet with "So...where do you live?"

Speaking to the Kansas City Star about the tweets, Goehrke said: "I thought maybe there was a chance she would respond, but I thought there was no chance she’d actually agree to it.

"Once the game ended, that’s when everything started blowing up.

“I started getting texts from my friends that knew. My Twitter started blowing up. It was the first time I had to start turning my notifications off.”

When asked about the Twitter exchange between the pair during an interview with TSN after the Super Bowl, Bouchard confirmed her intentions to go through with the date and she may even invite the lucky student to watch her at her next tournament.

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

"It’s fun and I’m going to follow through with it, because I want to honor my word," the 22-year-old said.

"I’ll fly him out (to a tournament), but besides that he has to be the gentleman and, you know, organize a fun date night."

Following the Tom Brady inspired comeback, the world ranked 46 women's tennis star signed off on her Twitter by writing "Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady."

Where does New England Patriots Super Bowl win rank with the all-time greatest sporting comebacks? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

