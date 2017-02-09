When you mention the topic of the greatest WrestleMania match of all time, more often than not, you’ll hear people say it’s The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, in either of their two contests.

Everyone has their personal favourites for a variety of reasons, but it’s difficult to argue against what Michaels and The Deadman did in 2009.

GREATEST WRESTLEMANIA MATCH IN HISTORY

In fact, even WWE.com listed their first encounter as the greatest ‘Mania match of all time, and for good reason too; words can’t do it justice.

However, it could have been so different.

Marty Elias was the referee officiating that match, and speaking to The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, he revealed WWE had questionable plans for the match.

He’s claimed the contest was originally supposed to be the third match on the night, and it was only allocated 15 minutes at first.

QUESTIONABLE DECISIONS

According to Wrestling Inc, he said: “I’m laughing because if you read Shawn’s book, the first chapter talks about the WrestleMania match.

“I laugh because you said it wasn’t the main event, that match was actually only supposed to be 15 minutes and they were originally supposed to be third on the card for that show.

“I remember being told that and us sitting there. It was me, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Pat Patterson and Michael Hayes, and when Michael Hayes told Shawn and 'Taker that we were third and we only had 15 minutes, it was something that needed to be changed.

“Now, it did change and we didn’t get the main event, but it was something that we just kind of looked at each other and Shawn and 'Taker looked at each other and gave these puzzled looks, and I still remember that when you said it wasn’t the main event, it brought back a bunch of memories and that is why I am laughing about it.

“It should have been the main event and I always tell people it was the main event.”

It’s crazy to think how two decisions could have had such a massive impact on what people consider the greatest WrestleMania match, ever.

What do you make of the original plans WWE had for the match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

