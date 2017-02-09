Anthony Joshua could enlist the help of two of Team GB’s biggest boxers as he looks for the right sparring partners to prepare him to fight Wladimir Klitschko.

Brit Joshua is already in training for the biggest fight of his career on April 29, where he will be defending his IBF heavyweight belt and also competing for the vacant WBA ‘super’ title at London’s Wembley stadium.

His challenger, 40-year-old Klitschko, towers over most at 6ft 6, and amateur giants Frazer Clarke and Joe Joyce could be the ideal way to prepare Joshua for facing an opponent of that size.

Article continues below

Joyce is the same height as Klitschko and Joshua, and after his silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games, it is surely only a matter of time before he turns professional.

Clarke, on the other hand, went undefeated in the latest World Series of Boxing.

Article continues below

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: “Obviously we want people to replicate Klitschko’s style, so big, tall heavyweights. We’ll be bringing about three or four in, probably starting about seven weeks out.

“I think Fraser and Joe Joyce, they have given him a huge amount of rounds. He's not the easiest person to spar with. We need to get those big guys in, who are going to replicate Klitschko's style.

“I think you've got to mix it up. Someone like a Marius Wach has got great experience anyway, but sometimes you want the younger, fresher guys who are going to try more and put you under more pressure. Then you want the other guys who are going to try and frustrate you and slow the pace down and make you box at their pace as well.”

Joshua boasts a perfect 18 knockouts from his 18 professional outings, and although he’ll be facing his biggest challenge yet, Hearn doesn’t see him changing his game plan at Wembley.

“I think he will be looking to stand in front of Klitschko and throw shots and fight like he always does,” Hearn said.

“He doesn’t jump in, he’s not reckless, but both fighters know each other, they both feel confident about winning.

“I think he’s looking forward to getting back into camp now. He knows it’s a lot of hard work ahead of him.

“Just back in Sheffield now from Monday of this week, training up there a couple of times a day, three times a day, getting physio, the rehabilitation.

“He takes camp very seriously. He prides himself in working with the very best. He’s lucky to be based in Sheffield with [trainer] Rob McCracken and he’s got everything he needs up there.”

The size and stature of Joshua’s sparring partners seems ideal for the fight, but only time will tell whether they will be enough to help him overcome the experience of Klitschko’s 64 professional victories.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms