Tom Brady.

Report: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey could be in Patriots' equipment truck

After helping the New England Patriots earn a victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady became one of only two players, and the only quarterback, to win five Super Bowls.

Following the monumental and unbelievable game, Brady discovered in the locker room afterward that his jersey which he wore during the historical event was not where he had placed it in his bag.

Due to the historical importance of such an item, the Texas Rangers were called in in order to find the missing jersey and return it to its rightful owner and capture the person who stole it. However, it may have been misplaced rather than stolen, according to reports.

TMZ Sports have stated that they have spoken with law enforcements who are dealing with the case and are "hopeful" the missing jersey will be found on the team's equipment truck which is on it's way to Boston, after it is believed it was mistakenly collected with other jerseys in the locker room after the game.

However, they have also reported that the truck wasn’t “thoroughly searched” before it began its trip back to Massachusetts, so no one will know if the jersey is there until it arrives. TMZ Sports have said as well that James White's missing game-winning touchdown ball could also be on the same truck.

Following an achievement like this, the NFL usually asks players if they could take either their jersey or equipment which they were wearing during the accomplishment to display it in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Right now, though, they can't do that for Brady and White as they don't know where the jersey and game-winning ball are!

Many fingers will be crossed that the missing items are located on the team's truck as they're a crucial and valuable part of NFL history, but if they have been stolen, at least the culprit now has a discretive way of returning them if they wish to eventually not get caught for the crime.

