Roger Federer has accepted an invitation to play in Scotland for the first time – and Andy Murray has some light-hearted advice for the Swiss legend about his time there.

Federer will appear at the second annual Andy Murray Live, an exhibition event held at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on November 7.

And the world number one Murray had a tip on the Scottish cuisine for 18-time Grand Slam winner Federer.

“Don’t try the fried Mars bars,” Murray joked.

“I tried one of them for the first time last year and it was horrific. Stay away from them.”

The inaugural Andy Murray Live in 2016 raised £300,000 for children’s charity UNICEF, which will be a beneficiary again at this year’s event, and Glasgow-based Young People’s Futures.

All proceeds of the exhibition go to charity, and this year’s second beneficiary is expected to be announced soon.

Federer showed last month that he’s still one of tennis’ top players, when he won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in Melbourne at the ripe old age of 35.

He beat his great rival Rafael Nadal in a match reminiscent of years gone by when the pair dominated the men’s sport.

It was a final that few could have guessed at going into the tournament, with both Murray and world number two Novak Djokovic in scintillating form off the back of last season.

Murray was ousted in the round of 16 by Germany’s Mischa Zverev, while Djokovic fell even earlier to Denis Istomin.

Federer made his comeback in style after a lengthy injury break and then some time out which was entirely his own decision, and Murray has suggested he may try a similar tactic to keep himself fresh.

Murray added: “It’s incredible what he did in Australia after such a long break.

“We play so much, a lot of the year. Sometimes coming to events fresh can have some huge advantage.

“Him and Rafa were both coming back from a pretty significant period of time out and they both played extremely well.

“Maybe that’s something we can all learn from moving forwards.”

Federer’s acceptance came after Murray agreed to participate in a charity event in April hosted by the Swiss.

It will take place in Zurich after Murray’s planned competition in events in Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami.

