Ronaldo Souza wants the next shot at the middleweight championship, it’s as simple as that.

UFC looked like they were in the perfect position to find Michael Bisping’s next challenger, with Yoel Romero taking on Chris Weidman and Jacare going up against Luke Rockhold.

NEXT IN LINE?

The Soldier of God did his part by defeating Weidman, but injury scuppered the plans for Jacare and Rockhold to get it on one more time, following Rockhold’s win in 2011.

Rather than Romero meeting the winner of that fight, he’s now going to be taking on The Count for the title.

Jacare – who is currently ranked #3 in the middleweight division - will instead meet Tim Boetsch this weekend at the UFC 208 event in Brooklyn, but had stern words for both Rockhold and Bisping, and he didn’t hold back.

Speaking to FOX Sports, he said: “I wanted to keep myself active. I was looking to fight Luke Rockhold but it seems like he got hurt and now I keep seeing him on social media, training and doing things so now I think he’s running.

“Well, at first, I felt kind of sad for him because he got hurt and couldn’t make the fight. I put myself in his shoes and I felt bad about it.

"But then after a while, watching him training and then especially when I saw he challenged Jon Jones for a grappling match, which we all know it you’re hurt, you can’t do grappling and he wants to fight him. It kind of changed my mind about him.

“Everything crossed my mind now that he’s running away from me and he’s afraid to fight me.”

The Brazilian went on to add that Bisping is the one that holds the key to his greatness, but is proving to be more elusive than he initially thought – branding him a disaster.

He added: “Fighting the top guys for sure, that’s what I want.

“That’s what I always want but a fight against Bisping – Bisping’s a disaster. He doesn’t want to fight contenders. He doesn’t want to fight.

“He wants to fight for money. He doesn’t respect the fans. He doesn’t respect the fighters. He only wants to fight for money. So for me, he’s a disaster for this division.”

Some might agree with what Jacare had to say, but one thing’s for sure, Bisping isn’t one to bite his tongue, so expect a fiery response from him.

What do you make of Jacare Souza’s comments? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

