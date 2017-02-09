WWE veteran missed 2017 Royal Rumble due to injuries

The 2017 Royal Rumble was one of the better Royal Rumbles in recent years, as it included stars from the past, present, and future competing in the ring.

It ended when Randy Orton last eliminated Roman Reigns from the ring, booking his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 33 against whoever comes out on top in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship this weekend at the SmackDown Live exclusive pay-per-view.

However, there was one absentee from the Royal Rumble that you may not have noticed. Kane.

The Big Red Machine had been a huge part of Royal Rumble matches over the past couple of years as he once held the record for the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble with 11, before that record was broken by The Big Dog in 2014 when he eliminated 12 superstars.

According to Wrestling Inc: "The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kane has been out of action to deal with several nagging injuries," which is why he had missed the Rumble. He had been out of action since early December, with his last televised match being against Luke Harper on November 29 on SmackDown Live.

Believe it or not, Kane will be turning 50-years-old later this year in April, so it's good that he is taking some time off to recover from his injuries in order to make sure he can perform at the best of his abilities while his body still allows him to.

It is unclear when The Big Red Machine will make his return to WWE programming, and what kind of role he will have upon his return. He hasn't really had a major feud since his time with The Authority which is probably for the best for the company as it gives future superstars a chance to shine.

Still, Kane is a very talented wrestler and shouldn't be retiring anytime soon, so it's good to hear he has been taking some much needed time off in order to prolong his career.

