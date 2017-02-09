You probably won’t find a better love-hate relationship than Conor McGregor and Dana White in sport today.

The UFC president knows how important the Irishman is to the organisation, while the Notorious also has a lot to be thankful for as the organisation proved to be the big platform he needed to launch himself into super stardom.

Q&A WITH MCGREGOR

Regardless of that, it didn’t take McGregor long to denounce the company when he held his Q&A session in Manchester, where he also hit out at the WWE, Hollywood and Floyd Mayweather.

The big news seems to be surrounding the potential fight between McGregor and Mayweather, with the Irishman claiming that although he doesn’t need the UFC to make it happen, it’ll be smoother if they were involved.

Of course, White had to jump in and didn’t sound too pleased.

In fact, he revealed that McGregor only has four fights remaining on his UFC deal, and after that, he’s free to do whatever he wants.

EXPIRING CONTRACT

According to the Irish Mirror, he said: “Listen, Conor was walking into a pay-per-view where he had to sell to people [the concept of] hearing him talk.

“I’m sure people aren’t crazy about buying tickets of pay-per-views to hear him talk; they want to see him fight. I get it.

“It [McGregor vs. Mayweather] will never happen; that’s not even possible. He’s under contract with us. You have a contract for a reason.

“Let me tell you what, there are a lot of contracts out there, no matter what business you are in – UFC or whatever – and it’s pretty tough to get out of a contract.

“And if that’s what Conor wants to do, he’s got four fights left. He’s got four fights left with the UFC. Fight your four fights and, you know, go out and do what you want to do.”

We could be heading towards a bad break-up it seems, especially with Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov eager to meet him inside of the Octagon in 2017.

Not only that, but with the current lightweight champion also hinting at the introduction of McGregor Promotions, it could be an interesting journey for him once his four fights are complete.

Will Conor McGregor sign a new contract with the UFC? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

