Dwyane Wade sends support to Jabari Parker following ACL tear

In his third NBA season, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker was enjoying a breakout year.

Posting 20.1 points per game, a career-high over last year’s 14.1, he also pulled down 6.2 rebounds per game while dishing out 2.8 assists, both also career bests.

Note the past tense.

In the third quarter of Milwaukee’s 116-88 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Parker left the game after his knee buckled for what was initially thought of as a hyperextension or sprain.

But, as released on Thursday afternoon, the news was much worse.

Parker tore his left ACL, which happened to be the same one that he tore during his rookie season. As a result of that injury, he was limited to just 25 games in his first year as a pro.

Recovery time is normally 12 months for this type of injury, so he will miss the rest of this campaign and roughly the first half of next season as well.

The following clip is how the injury happened.

Note that there was no hard contact, but nonetheless, the knee buckled and the damage was done.

Thoughts and best wishes from a number of NBA players were offered on social media, including one from Dwyane Wade, who knows all about dealing with injuries.

Ironically enough, the injury came on the same night that the Bucks welcomed back Khris Middleton, who missed the first 50 games of the season due to a torn hamstring.

At 22-29, the Bucks were just two games out of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference when the news broke.

As a key member of the young trio along with Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Parker will be sorely missed as the Bucks’ rebuilding process just hit a roadblock.

