Cavaliers sign former top pick Derrick Williams to 10-day contract

In college, Derrick Williams absolutely tore it up at the University of Arizona.

In fact, he was named the Pac-10 player of the year during his sophomore season.

After he received that honor, he decided to enter the 2011 NBA Draft, and as an indication of his massive potential and versatility, the Minnesota Timberwolves took him with the No. 2 pick.

But, a lot has happened since then, and Williams has been a member of four teams in just six seasons.

That number actually jumped up to five, as the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in to give Williams a 10-day contract following his release from the Miami Heat organization.

Averaging 9.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.0 minutes for his career, the question now becomes how and if he will fit in with the Cavs.

Still just 25-years-old, Williams still might have a lot to offer despite his limited production thus far.

Due to a season-ending injury to center Chris Anderson, Cleveland is down to just three big men: Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Channing Frye.

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

It’s also worth noting that guards Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith are out with injuries as well.

While Williams offers the most upside as a power forward, he also possesses the athleticism and versatility to play the small forward spot as well.

As with any player who has jumped around to so many teams in limited seasons as a pro, off-court questions come into play, but the situation of playing for a contender might bring out the best in Williams.

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

Or, if things don’t work out, the club can simply not re-sign him to another 10-day or extended contract after the 10 days are up.

Oddly enough, the defending champions now have the first (Kyrie Irving), second (Williams) and fourth (Tristan Thompson) selections of the 2011 Draft on their roster.

