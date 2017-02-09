What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Anderson Silva.

Anderson Silva wants superfight with Georges St-Pierre or Conor McGregor

Anderson Silva is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and it's incredible that he is still fighting at the age of 41-years-old. He is scheduled to take on Derek Brunson this Saturday at UFC 208, but he hasn't won a fight inside the octagon since he took on  Stephan Bonnar at UFC 153 back in October 2012.

Silva is one of the legends of UFC, which is why, despite his age, he is still considered highly amongst those within the promotion. The records the former UFC Middleweight champion holds earn him that respect, but he isn't what he used to be.

Although his streaks may have come to an end and he may not be as good as he used to be, he still wants superfights. He has said in the past he wants to fight Conor McGregor to test his skills, but now he has also said he wants to clash inside the octagon with another UFC legend. Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre has been out of action for more than three years after leaving the sport as a nine-time defending welterweight champion, but he is eager to make a return if he can make a deal with UFC. Since the fight was highly talked about in the past, Silva wants to fight the Canadian upon his return. 

The Brazilian said according to FOX Sports: “I think superfight with Georges is great. It’s a big step for this sport because I think super fight with me and Georges St-Pierre or Conor McGregor is good for this sport and for the fans. I think (it would be) the best show for this sport.”

Out of the two fights, a clash against St-Pierre is probably more likely to happen sooner for Silva as he doesn't match up to the profile of McGregor right now, who is more focused on stepping into the boxing ring to take on Floyd Mayweather than entering the octagon.

Yet, if Silva can get at least one of these superfights, it would be a huge draw for UFC fans to see arguably two of the three all-time greats of UFC square off against one another, and the perfect send off for a fighter who coming to the end of his illustrious career.

The former Middleweight champion has said he would like to continue fighting for another five more years tops, so hopefully, UFC can make something happen in that timeframe to say thank you to one of the all-time greats of MMA.

