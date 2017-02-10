After plenty of obstacles, the UFC were finally able to confirm the news that Tony Ferguson will be battling Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 for the interim lightweight championship.

All of the trash talk and build-up, though, seems to revolve around Conor McGregor as it’s fully expected that the winner of this contest will meet the Irishman later in the year for the full version of the title.

UFC 209

That’s why both The Eagle and El Cucuy have not held back in their criticism of the Notorious; getting a head start in the eventual mind games.

However, another UFC star who also believes he’s still in the mix is Jose Aldo.

Aldo and his coach, Andre Pederneiras, have been making some bold claims recently, and one of those is that Ferguson apparently rejected a big-money offer to fight the current featherweight champion, and backed away.

As expected, Ferguson doesn’t agree with the claims they’re making.

Speaking to Submission Radio, he said: “The dude is full of s**t. I have never backed away from a fight.

NO NEGOTIATIONS

“I don’t know what Aldo’s problem is. He is trying to stay in the limelight. That dude is fading out faster than a firework on the 4th of July.

“He is trying to make his way back in and he is obviously trying to have my name in his mouth, whereas that’s not fair to say because honestly, I’m not talking s**t to him.

“If him and his coach want to sign on the dotted line, I don’t have a problem with it, but to say I refused a fight is complete s**t.

“Like I said, I have never backed away from any fight that has ever been presented and so on and forth. I always sign on the dotted line and I always show up no matter what.

“The one instance that I haven’t, man I f*****g bite my lip and get so p****d off at myself that I couldn’t show up that one time, and that’s for Khabib and that’s the fight we’re talking about. F**k Aldo.

“Did I get offered it? I don’t remember getting the Aldo fight at all.”

It’s certainly a tricky situation, as not everyone will believe Ferguson based on his history of backing out of negotiations, as we’ve seen with the Nurmagomedov situation.

On the other hand, fans have called out Aldo for being desperate in recent months in his pursuit of McGregor, so only time will tell what really happened.

Do you think Tony Ferguson rejected a fight with Jose Aldo? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

