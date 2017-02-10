Antoine Griezmann has one condition if he joins Man Utd this summer

We're only in February yet I can already tell you who this summer's big transfer saga will involve: Manchester United and Antoine Griezmann.

Rumours of a world-record move for the Frenchman continue to circulate in the press, with Jose Mourinho reportedly identifying him as his top target.

And he's prepared to sacrifice some big names to get his man.

According to the Independent, Mourinho plans to fund Griezmann's €100 million move by selling Wayne Rooney, Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial.

Signing the Atletico Madrid striker would be yet another massive statement of intent by United having captured the signatures of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic last summer.

Indeed, the idea behind Griezmann's arrival would be to eventually replace Ibrahimovic, who was brought in as a short-term solution.

Money isn't the only potential stumbling block for Mourinho in his pursuit, though, with any move for Griezmann hinging on one important factor.

And no, contrary to reports, it's not the famous No.7 shirt.

The Sun claim that Griezmann will reject a move to United this summer if they fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

A £300,000-per-week wage packet is said to be on the table, but the France international is motivated by silverware, not money.

Simply put, competing in the Europa League isn't good enough, and Griezmann would only join with Champions League football guaranteed.

This latest update reinforces a notion previously explained by Steven Gerrard who, speaking on BT Sport, said Griezmann snubbed a January move to United because Atletico are still competing in Europe's elite competition.

"He's playing in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid," Gerrard said. "He's got a chance of competing for that, which they have done for the past couple of years.

"And he's probably thinking: 'Yeah, Manchester United probably is a good move, but it's still going to be there in the summer'."

Griezmann's demand only adds more pressure on United, who are currently sixth in the Premier League and two points off a Champions League spot.

The Red Devils want Griezmann for his goalscoring exploits, but they need to sort out their own before that can happen.

