Last summer, JaVale McGee signed a one-year deal worth a little more than $1.4 million to join the Golden State Warriors.

To add, the deal was completely un-guaranteed, which meant that if the 7-footer didn’t work out in training camp, the team could simply cut him with no financial risk on their part.

Before signing with Golden State, McGee made a name for himself in two respects.

First, he was famous for having elite athleticism for a guy his size. At 270 pounds, he is uniquely athletic and has some impressive hops to go along with his crazy wingspan.

Secondly, and negatively, he was a frequent member of “Shaqtin’ A Fool”, a segment in which NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal reveals his favorite bloopers. Impressively, McGee has made himself a fixture based on a number of boneheaded plays throughout his career.

After he started the season in a pure reserve role, playing behind Zaza Pachulia at the center position, he assumed his spot in the starting five after Pachulia went down with a recent injury.

While losing Pachulia doesn’t do the Warriors any favors, it also opened up an opportunity for McGee to showcase his skills.

Now, based on his limited sample size, you can make the argument that he should be the starting center over Pachulia.

Here are a few reasons why.

Recent offensive play

So far this month, he has started four games.

While he has averaged just 15.3 minutes per game, he has also put up 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest in the limited time.

Further, he has made the most of high-percentage shot attempts on the offensive end as the fifth option on the floor.

On Wednesday in a 123-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls, McGee had 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting in just 16 minutes.

In the previous three contests, he went 10-for-16 from the floor.

Since most of the attention is placed on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, it opens up a lot of close-to-the-basket opportunities for the big man.

Against Chicago, he was the recipient of multiple ally-oops and threw down other uncontested dunks.

Defensive prowess

Unlike Pachulia, McGee plays above the rim and is a traditional rim protector.

For his career, he averages 1.6 blocks in just 18.1 minutes per game.

That being said, he adds something that no other player on the Golden State roster can provide.

Pachulia is a bruiser, but is far from a defensive asset.

While the Warriors like to play small and put Green at the five, the next section will reveal why it may be a good idea to give McGee more minutes.

His positive impact when on the court is proven statistically

Going into Wednesday’s game against the Bulls, the Warriors’ starting lineup with McGee at center had the best net rating of any lineup in the NBA this season that has played a minimum of 80 minutes.

Think about that for a second.

We’re talking about every starting five in the entire NBA.

The famed small-ball lineup with Green at the five and Andre Iguodala included came in at a net rating of 24.5, which ranked behind the McGee lineup and four others from different teams.

Based on his up-tempo playing style and his size, McGee isn’t a candidate to play 30-plus minutes of productive basketball.

However, it will be interesting to see if Steve Kerr decides to reward him with more minutes in the near future.

The real question is what happens when Pachulia returns. Will McGee stay in the starting five or will he be sent back to the bench?

The numbers prove that keeping him in the starting five are the way to go.