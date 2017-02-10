Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank endorsed Donald Trump as an “asset” to the United States earlier this week.

While the comment didn’t have anything directly to do with Steph Curry, reporters asked him how he felt about the comment since he endorses the company.

“I agree with the description, if you remove the 'et' from asset,” Curry told The Mercury News.

Get it?

Unlike a number of high-profile NBA players who have sounded off against the newly-elected president, Curry has mostly kept quiet. But, when Plank publicly backed Trump, he felt compelled to speak out.

So much so that he spent an entire day speaking with the company trying to understand and hash things out.

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue,” Curry said.

According to the New York Daily News, Plank and his team reassured that the Trump compliment was meant in the business sense only. A large quantity of NBA players have spoken out against the rhetoric and policies (particularly those negatively effecting minorities and immigrants) enacted by Trump during his campaign and since taking office.

Curry’s concern, and the concern of other Under Armour endorsers, led the company to release a statement on Wednesday.

Part of it read, “We engage in policy, not politics. We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore.”

While he’s far from his coach Steve Kerr in terms of putting a political position out there, Curry further explained his reasoning for speaking out, via The Mercury News piece.

"There is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am,” Curry said.“... It’s a fine line but it’s about how we’re operating: how inclusive we are, what we stand for. He’s the President. There are going to be people that are tied to them."

He went on, "But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it’s only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That’s not the priority. It's about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that.”

It seems as though Curry will continue to endorse Under Armour as long as he feels the company doesn’t adopt the new president’s controversial positions on a number of sensitive topics.