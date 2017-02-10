What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lionel Messi.

Incredible footage emerges of Lionel Messi breaking ankles at the age of 6

Imagine being Lionel Messi's father and watching your son become the world's best footballer.

Jorge Horacio Messi must have known Lionel was destined for greatness when he started playing for Newell's Old Boys at the age of 6, for whom he scored almost 500 goals.

A trial with Barcelona in 2000 eventually resulted in the Argentine being signed in February 2001, with Messi and his family relocating to Catalonia.

From there, Messi progressed through Barca's C and B teams before making his senior debut in 2003 aged 16, against Jose Mourinho's Porto in a friendly.

The 29-year-old was special, but no one could have predicted how his career would pan out.

Over 13 years later and Messi has won everything he possibly could have with Barcelona, also becoming the club's all-time record goalscorer.

So incredible has he been over the past decade, in fact, that many believe him to be the best footballer of all time.

It's always been Messi's dream to return to Newell's Old Boys before he retires and on that note, footage has emerged of him playing for his boyhood club aged 6.

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

In the video below, which dates back to 1993, Messi can be seen demonstrating his famous dribbling ability and breaking a few ankles here and there.

He even scores a quite remarkable goal at 0:45, where he flicks the ball over an opponent before lobbing the goalkeeper with a brilliant volley.

Check it out for yourself.

6-YEAR-OLD LIONEL MESSI

Returning to the club he supported as a youngster would be an incredible moment for Messi, as he explained in an interview with Polemica en el Bar last September.

He said, per ESPN: "I would love to [return]. It is something I have kept an eye on because it was my dream as a child. Obviously my life started to change and went another way, but I have no regrets.

"It's something I have kept an eye on. I want to play in Argentine football and Newell's [Old Boys], where I grew up."

