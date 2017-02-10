Will he stay or will he go?

That is the question on every Arsenal fan’s lips in regards to a certain Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman’s £8-million-a-year contract will expire at the end of the season and, despite reportedly being offered a new deal, he’s yet to make up his mind.

But with just months remaining until the end of the campaign, the club needs to start preparing for the scenario that Wenger will leave after 21 years in charge.

Therefore, according to the Mirror, the Gunners have drawn up a four-man shortlist of possible candidates to be their next manager.

Tuchel

The shortlist is headed up by Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel. The club have actually made discreet inquiries about his availability if Wenger departs.

The 43-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising coaches in Europe, following in Jurgen Klopp’s footsteps throughout his career after managing both Mainz and Dortmund. There is a belief that he could even follow him to the Premier League and a chance to manage Arsenal could be extremely tempting.

Allegri

Next is Max Allegri from Juventus. The Italian is on course to win another Serie A title.

He fuelled speculation of him joining Arsenal by recently saying: “I won't deny or confirm anything. I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning.”

Jardim

Third on the list is Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim.

The Portuguese boss is currently doing wonders with the French club as they sit top of Ligue 1 and through to the last-16 of the Champions League.

Arsenal chiefs can keep a close eye on him when he comes to England to face Manchester City later this month.

Schmidt

The fourth name on the list is probably the biggest surprise with Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt interesting the north London club.

Leverkusen are ninth in the Bundesliga but Schmidt has guided them through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they face Atletico Madrid.

While not being the biggest name in the list, the style of play he plays in Germany will certainly suit Arsenal.

While we’re still unsure the decision Wenger will make on his future, we now know the potential managers that will replace the 67-year-old.

