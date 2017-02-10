What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

-.

The highest-paid player at each Premier League club

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In this money-obsessed state of football we find ourselves in, players wages have become a real discussion point.

The much-maligned Chinese Super League and their ridiculous income offers in the January transfer window have also fueled more of us into being concerned about the number of zeroes on a player's pay stub.

In the Premier League, the distribution of money is vast, and now, courtesy of the lovely folks over at the Times, we can see which player is benefitting the most at each top-tier English team from this wealth of riches.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

That's right, the top-earning player from each club has been revealed and there are some pretty surprising ones on show.

The most surprising was Cesc Fabregas at Chelsea. Roman Abramovich's oil-rich titans are famed for spending the big bucks and offering ludicrous pay packets, yet the Spaniard, who has a bit-part role at the club in reality, tops their wage bill.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Antoine Griezmann is keen to join Man United - but on one condition [The Sun]

Antoine Griezmann is keen to join Man United - but on one condition [The Sun]

The likes of Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and maybe even David Luiz after his renaissance in England, will be looking and wondering why their monthly deposit in their accounts does not match the former Arsenal captain.

Elsewhere, the mammoth sum Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney acquires will stun near enough everyone who was unaware of just how much of a wage he commands at Old Trafford.

England and United's all-time top goal scorer earns more than any other player by at least £60,000 with a whopping £300,000-per-week; Yaya Toure is his closest adversary with £240,000-per-week.

Manchester United v Hull City - Premier League

The gulf between Rooney's pay packet and that of the lowest is quite amazing as well. Hull City's Abel Hernandez earns £35,000-per-week, with Burnley's Robbie Brady earning between £30,000-£35,000, almost a tenth of the United man's muscular six-figure sum.

Obviously, the difference in the clubs size and stature is the reasoning behind this almost Grand Canyon-like gap but it still makes for interesting reading.

Most of the others do little to shock with Mesut Ozil, Phillippe Coutinho and Tottenham duo, Harry Kane and Huge Lloris, all commanding a similar wage, give or take £20,000 - if only all of us could say that.

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

However, Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke and Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo do both surprisingly take home six-figure sums each month - the Belgian is on the same as the Spurs duo with £120,000-per-week.

If only you got paid to the same amount to watch and write about the game, cruel world.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Chelsea
Philippe Coutinho
Francesc Fabregas
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Football
Manchester City
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again