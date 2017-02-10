In this money-obsessed state of football we find ourselves in, players wages have become a real discussion point.

The much-maligned Chinese Super League and their ridiculous income offers in the January transfer window have also fueled more of us into being concerned about the number of zeroes on a player's pay stub.

In the Premier League, the distribution of money is vast, and now, courtesy of the lovely folks over at the Times, we can see which player is benefitting the most at each top-tier English team from this wealth of riches.

That's right, the top-earning player from each club has been revealed and there are some pretty surprising ones on show.

The most surprising was Cesc Fabregas at Chelsea. Roman Abramovich's oil-rich titans are famed for spending the big bucks and offering ludicrous pay packets, yet the Spaniard, who has a bit-part role at the club in reality, tops their wage bill.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and maybe even David Luiz after his renaissance in England, will be looking and wondering why their monthly deposit in their accounts does not match the former Arsenal captain.

Elsewhere, the mammoth sum Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney acquires will stun near enough everyone who was unaware of just how much of a wage he commands at Old Trafford.

England and United's all-time top goal scorer earns more than any other player by at least £60,000 with a whopping £300,000-per-week; Yaya Toure is his closest adversary with £240,000-per-week.

The gulf between Rooney's pay packet and that of the lowest is quite amazing as well. Hull City's Abel Hernandez earns £35,000-per-week, with Burnley's Robbie Brady earning between £30,000-£35,000, almost a tenth of the United man's muscular six-figure sum.

Obviously, the difference in the clubs size and stature is the reasoning behind this almost Grand Canyon-like gap but it still makes for interesting reading.

Most of the others do little to shock with Mesut Ozil, Phillippe Coutinho and Tottenham duo, Harry Kane and Huge Lloris, all commanding a similar wage, give or take £20,000 - if only all of us could say that.

However, Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke and Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo do both surprisingly take home six-figure sums each month - the Belgian is on the same as the Spurs duo with £120,000-per-week.

If only you got paid to the same amount to watch and write about the game, cruel world.

