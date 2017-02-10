Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Wednesday night saw Dimitri Payet finally put the recent wretched West Ham saga behind him by scoring his first goal for Marseille since returning to the club last month.

In typical Payet fashion, it just had to come from a free-kick, although the huge deflection it took off the EA Guingamp wall certainly played its part.

That wasn't going to stop Payet celebrating, however, and you could tell from the look on his face that he is finally enjoying his football again.

The Frenchman's last six to eight weeks at West Ham were a nightmare, to say the least.

After handing in a transfer request and telling manager Slaven Bilic he no longer wanted to play for the club, Payet was exiled from the first team and forced to train with the Under-23's.

It was reported the rest of Bilic's squad united against Payet once his intentions to leave had been made public - even resulting in the winger being kicked out of the main WhatsApp group.

However, the West Ham captain Mark Noble has cleared up what actually happened and it turns out things didn't pan out quite exactly how everyone thought.

It's true, Payet was removed from the WhatsApp group, but only once he had completed his switch to Marseille.

"No, that is rubbish it's totally rubbish (on reports he was removed while still at the club)," Noble said, as per The Mirror.

"I think he was only removed when he had actually signed for Marseille.

"That was once it was done and his medical was done because obviously you don't want hundreds of messages going to him when we are here."

There's no doubt the London Stadium has felt like a much happier place since Payet's situation was sorted.

And Noble claims the atmosphere within the squad has also improved even though they are now without their best player from last season.

He added: "Obviously we were gutted. The manager, as you saw from his press conference, was obviously gutted as well.

"He didn't want to get rid of Dimi, but he wanted to get rid of the situation. Obviously, we had to deal with all of that and the best way to do that was by winning games, that's what we've done.

"It was a tough time for all of us. But it has become a happy place again."

