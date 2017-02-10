Rockets (39-17) 107, Hornets (24-29) 95

James Harden (30/11/8) led the Houston Rockets to a comfortable win over the Charlotte Hornets. Kemba Walker (14/5/5) shot 6-14 from the field for the Hornets.

Sixers (19-34) 112, Magic (20-35) 111

TJ McConnell's (8/5/8) late mid-range fadeaway proved to the be the game-winner as Evan Fournier (24/9/8) was forced into a crucial turnover on the final possession for Orlando. Dario Saric (24/8/1) led the Sixers off the bench.

Cavaliers (36-16) 109, Thunder (31-23) 118

Russell Westbrook (29/12/11) produced one of his most dominant performances of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder downed LeBron James (18/5/7) and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kevin Love (15/12/0) and Kyrie Irving (28/1/4) couldn't stop the defeat.

Jazz (34-20) 105, Mavericks (21-32) 112

Harrison Barnes (31/4/1) proved to be the difference in OT for the Dallas Mavericks after Dirk Nowitzki (20/7/2) had forced the extra period. Gordon Hayward (36/4/3) put in another All-Star level performance, but the Jazz were unable to stave off a huge comeback from the Mavs.

Celtics (34-19) 120, Blazers (23-31) 111

It was a battle of two top-level point guards as Isaiah Thomas (34/1/4) and the Boston Celtics overcame Damian Lillard (28/6/7) and the Portland Trail Blazers. IT was given a technical for bumping into Meyers Leonard, and it brought the point guard to life.