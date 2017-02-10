Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Russell Westbrook dominates the Cavs; Rockets see off Hornets; Sixers beat Orlando

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rockets (39-17) 107, Hornets (24-29) 95

James Harden (30/11/8) led the Houston Rockets to a comfortable win over the Charlotte Hornets. Kemba Walker (14/5/5) shot 6-14 from the field for the Hornets.

Sixers (19-34) 112, Magic (20-35) 111

TJ McConnell's (8/5/8) late mid-range fadeaway proved to the be the game-winner as Evan Fournier (24/9/8) was forced into a crucial turnover on the final possession for Orlando. Dario Saric (24/8/1) led the Sixers off the bench.

Cavaliers (36-16) 109, Thunder (31-23) 118

Russell Westbrook (29/12/11) produced one of his most dominant performances of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder downed LeBron James (18/5/7) and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kevin Love (15/12/0) and Kyrie Irving (28/1/4) couldn't stop the defeat.

Jazz (34-20) 105, Mavericks (21-32) 112

Harrison Barnes (31/4/1) proved to be the difference in OT for the Dallas Mavericks after Dirk Nowitzki (20/7/2) had forced the extra period. Gordon Hayward (36/4/3) put in another All-Star level performance, but the Jazz were unable to stave off a huge comeback from the Mavs.

Celtics (34-19) 120, Blazers (23-31) 111

It was a battle of two top-level point guards as Isaiah Thomas (34/1/4) and the Boston Celtics overcame Damian Lillard (28/6/7) and the Portland Trail Blazers. IT was given a technical for bumping into Meyers Leonard, and it brought the point guard to life.

Topics:
Charlotte Hornets
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Western Conference
Portland Trail Blazers
Northwest Division
Oklahoma City Thunder
Dallas Mavericks
Utah Jazz
Orlando Magic

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again