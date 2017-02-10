Manchester United fans must have thought they had heard the end of speculation linking David de Dea with a move to Real Madrid after his proposed deal collapsed in the summer of 2015.

After the paperwork wasn’t completed in time, the goalkeeper had no choice but to remain at Old Trafford rather than making his dream move to Madrid.

After the scenario, United rewarded the Spaniard with a massive new contract in the hope that he would remain at the club for the coming years and turn down any advances from Madrid in the future.

Article continues below

Whilst last summer there were very few rumours linking De Gea with a move to the Bernabeu, it seems this time around there could be yet another transfer saga.

With still plenty of months remaining until the summer transfer window, Spanish media are claiming that De Gea is very firmly on Zinedine Zidane’s radar. What’s more, they claim the ‘keeper has a release clause that will allow Madrid to sign him for €65 million.

Article continues below

Upon hearing that, United fans would be forgiven for feeling a little bit worried. It would mean a bid of a mere £55 million from the European champions would be enough to begin talks with Spain’s number one.

No release clause

However, fear not Old Trafford faithful.

That’s because The Times have come to your rescue and dismissed any sort of release clause in De Gea’s contract. They say: “United will block any new attempt by Real Madrid to sign David De Gea. The Spaniards are thought to be considering launching another bid for the goalkeeper but United are unwilling to sell. It is understood that no release clause exists in the 26-year-old’s latest contract.”

Phew.

De Gea was asked about a possible move to Madrid earlier this week and didn’t appear to give too much away by saying: “Nobody knows what the future holds. I am very happy here, it’s a great club. I am not going to talk about [Real Madrid]. I am not going to speak on that matter again. Now I am going to keep concentrating on my club.”

Madrid may be interested in De Gea and a move to the Bernabeu may be very tempting but one thing is for sure, there is no release clause in his contract that will enable him to leave on the cheap.

Advantage United.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms