Jurgen Klopp wants to add two new wingers in summer transfer window

Jurgen Klopp may not want to admit it in public but his Liverpool players are under a tremendous amount of pressure to turn their form around.

His side have gone from potential title winners to top four challengers within the space of just a few weeks as the depth of their squad has been horribly exposed.

The Reds have won just once since the turn of the year but now they have no other cup competitions to distract them, Klopp's men are expected to get back to the form that had earned so many admirers before Christmas.

Many pundits and critics thought it was Philippe Coutinho's injury and then Sadio Mane's absence at the AFCON which initially prompted the stagnant performances, however, since both have returned, the team's fortunes haven't changed.

Nevertheless, Liverpool's boss is eager to ensure there are plans in place to guarantee his squad will able to cope with the rigours of the Premier League more suitably next season.

And that will involve the signings of two new wingers, according to the Daily Mail.

Klopp has been a big supporter of Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt for quite some time now.

In fact, it is believed Liverpool made an attempt to bring the 20-year-old to Anfield in January but ultimately failed.

However, that isn't going to stop Klopp making another move once the window reopens in the summer.

In an inconsistent Leverkusen side, Brandt has scored twice and had a hand in six other goals so far this season.

The second target on Klopp's list is Leicester's Demarai Gray.

Despite the Foxes' horrific attempt at defending their Premier League title, Gray has surprisingly found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

The former Birmingham ace has often impressed whenever he has been given the chance - never more so than when he scored a stunning solo goal in the FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Derby earlier this week.

The fact Gray only moved to Leicester little over 12 months ago could make him slighter tougher to acquire in the summer, though - providing Claudio Ranieri's men avoid relegation.

Both Brandt and Gray match the profile of player Klopp is usually interested in - young, fast and unpredictable - so don't be shocked if there is actually some substance behind the speculation.

