Sometimes on FIFA, we get bored of playing the regular game and want to spice things up a bit.

That’s certainly the case for YouTuber DailyTradingTips. He’s posted numerous videos of his experiments whilst playing the game and some of them are really interesting to watch.

Last month, he played a match consisting of the tallest players vs the shortest players on the game.

But now, following on from that brilliant video, he’s played a match between the oldest and youngest players in the game. Essentially, it’s a bunch 47-year-olds vs a bunch of 17-year-olds.

Here is the line-up for the oldest team - with their youngest player being 40-year-old Francesco Totti.

And here is the starting XI for the youngest players - and no, we’ve not heard of any of them either.

Of course, it was Totti that opened the scoring with a header to give the old guys the lead.

However, Hull City’s Josh Tymon equalised for the youngsters with an incredible left foot volley from 25-yards.

Then, with just minutes remaining, Colombian Juan Carlos Henao, 45, scored with a brilliant finish to make it 2-1. We’re not quite sure what he was doing outfield as he is actually a goalkeeper in real life.

But the moment of the match came from Kohei Morita - the man with grey hair - who struck an unbelievable volley from 30-yards which was, unfortunately, ruled out for offside.

But, despite their ageing legs, the oldest XI used their experience to hold out for a 2-1 victory against the youngsters.

Take a look:

