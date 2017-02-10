What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Totti was in the oldest XI.

The FIFA 17 match between the oldest XI and the youngest XI

Sometimes on FIFA, we get bored of playing the regular game and want to spice things up a bit.

That’s certainly the case for YouTuber DailyTradingTips. He’s posted numerous videos of his experiments whilst playing the game and some of them are really interesting to watch.

Last month, he played a match consisting of the tallest players vs the shortest players on the game.

If you haven’t seen that video, click here.

But now, following on from that brilliant video, he’s played a match between the oldest and youngest players in the game. Essentially, it’s a bunch 47-year-olds vs a bunch of 17-year-olds.

Here is the line-up for the oldest team - with their youngest player being 40-year-old Francesco Totti.

p1b8jn80g83raad14831o3pup9b.jpg

And here is the starting XI for the youngest players - and no, we’ve not heard of any of them either.

p1b8jn8c2q1taf1aht1u4t11iue1dd.jpg

Of course, it was Totti that opened the scoring with a header to give the old guys the lead.

However, Hull City’s Josh Tymon equalised for the youngsters with an incredible left foot volley from 25-yards.

Then, with just minutes remaining, Colombian Juan Carlos Henao, 45, scored with a brilliant finish to make it 2-1. We’re not quite sure what he was doing outfield as he is actually a goalkeeper in real life.

p1b8jnf17ipidhvk1lfmg8skdbf.jpg

But the moment of the match came from Kohei Morita - the man with grey hair - who struck an unbelievable volley from 30-yards which was, unfortunately, ruled out for offside.

But, despite their ageing legs, the oldest XI used their experience to hold out for a 2-1 victory against the youngsters.

Take a look:

