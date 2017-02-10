Chelsea legend Frank Lampard recently announced his retirement from the game after a short, yet fruitful spell, at New York City FC, where after a slow start, the former England international took the American franchise by storm.

A Stamford Bridge icon, Lampard notched 211 goals from midfield on his way to becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer - a feat that from his position, is simply ridiculous.

Now, the west London club are keen to get their former man back on their books and have offered him a new role as a club ambassador, according to the Times.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Both club and player are keen to maintain links with one another with clear affection for the other from both parties. Lampard is yet to accept the offer formally as he wishes to consider all other options available to him after only announcing his retirement last week.

The FA are also said to be interested in bringing the former Three Lions icon into their setup as they are desperate to get more ex-England internationals on board to help with development programmes at St. George's Park.

Article continues below

The national side have a particular liking for those who are taking their coaching badges, with Lampard said to be doing just that as he looks to establish himself in the brutal world of football management.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the 38-year-old has already joined up with his former employers at Stamford Bridge in order to continue work on attaining his badges, working on his B licence before he can move onto the UEFA A or Pro Licence.

It is said that Chelsea are keen to establish affiliation with their former player and do not want to follow the same route as bitter London rivals Arsenal, who have let former players join other clubs in recent years.

Two former Gunners captains, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta, have both joined up with Manchester City's coaching staff in recent seasons, moves which drew further scrutiny from the already turbulent fans at the Emirates.

However, with the FA courting a lot of former internationals, Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand being two, Lampard's future may not reside with Chelsea for very long.

Nevertheless, the club are making the right moves in a bid to stop doing an Arsenal, because, let's face it, no one wants to do an Arsenal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms