What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

-.

Chelsea offer Frank Lampard a job at Stamford Bridge

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard recently announced his retirement from the game after a short, yet fruitful spell, at New York City FC, where after a slow start, the former England international took the American franchise by storm.

A Stamford Bridge icon, Lampard notched 211 goals from midfield on his way to becoming the club's all-time leading goalscorer - a feat that from his position, is simply ridiculous.

Now, the west London club are keen to get their former man back on their books and have offered him a new role as a club ambassador, according to the Times.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Both club and player are keen to maintain links with one another with clear affection for the other from both parties. Lampard is yet to accept the offer formally as he wishes to consider all other options available to him after only announcing his retirement last week.

The FA are also said to be interested in bringing the former Three Lions icon into their setup as they are desperate to get more ex-England internationals on board to help with development programmes at St. George's Park.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

The inspirational message Edelman gave Brady before Super Bowl overtime

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

[Photo] Big Show's latest tweet shows off his incredible physique transformation

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Fan works out surprising detail about Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble eliminations

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Antoine Griezmann is keen to join Man United - but on one condition [The Sun]

Antoine Griezmann is keen to join Man United - but on one condition [The Sun]

The national side have a particular liking for those who are taking their coaching badges, with Lampard said to be doing just that as he looks to establish himself in the brutal world of football management.

The Daily Mail are reporting that the 38-year-old has already joined up with his former employers at Stamford Bridge in order to continue work on attaining his badges, working on his B licence before he can move onto the UEFA A or Pro Licence.

It is said that Chelsea are keen to establish affiliation with their former player and do not want to follow the same route as bitter London rivals Arsenal, who have let former players join other clubs in recent years.

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

Two former Gunners captains, Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta, have both joined up with Manchester City's coaching staff in recent seasons, moves which drew further scrutiny from the already turbulent fans at the Emirates.

However, with the FA courting a lot of former internationals, Steven Gerrard and Rio Ferdinand being two, Lampard's future may not reside with Chelsea for very long.

Nevertheless, the club are making the right moves in a bid to stop doing an Arsenal, because, let's face it, no one wants to do an Arsenal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Chelsea
Rio Ferdinand
Football
Patrick Vieira
Premier League
Arsenal
Steven Gerrard
Patrick Vieira
Frank Lampard
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again