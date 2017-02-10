What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Diego Costa.

Diego Costa apologises to teammate on Instagram after brilliant free-kick in training

Rejoice Chelsea fans, Diego Costa's feud with Antoine Conte appears to be over.

A training ground bust-up last month raised doubts over the Spaniard's future at Chelsea, with a big-money move to China previously said to be in the offing.

His exclusion from the 3-0 win away to Leicester City only added fuel to the flames but he soon returned with a goal against Hull City.

Article continues below

And in typical Costa fashion, he used the 'too much talk' celebration to effectively reject rumours of a January departure.

Conte has since insisted the 28-year-old will stay beyond this summer and hailed his importance to Chelsea's title challenge.

Article continues below

"Diego is a really important player. The situation is very clear," he told Gary Lineker on the Premier League show. "He's very happy to stay with us, he's very happy to fight for the title.

"I think so (that Costa will stay). I see him every day and I see his commitment, his behaviour - he's very involved in the team. I think he loves this club."

In stark contrast to last season, Costa has been in phenomenal goalscoring form this campaign by scoring 15 goals in 22 league games.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Indeed, he's only five goals away from equalling the tally that fired Chelsea to Premier League glory in his debut season under Jose Mourinho.

Costa once again demonstrated his eye for goal with an incredible free-kick in training recently and, as most Chelsea players seem to do nowadays, he posted a video on his Instagram page (see below).

But rather than just use a typical celebratory caption, he brilliantly apologised to third-choice goalkeeper Eduardo, who was literally helpless as the ball sailed into the top-right corner.

COSTA'S INCH-PERFECT FREE-KICK

Costa has clearly been taking tips from Didier Drogba, who he claims is the inspiration behind his scintillating goalscoring form at Chelsea.

"I have always seen Drogba as the example to follow in terms of a centre-forward," he told Chelsea TV. "He was strong and scored loads of goals and he was a quality player.

Everton v Chelsea - Premier League

"Just watching him train helped me. Just seeing him, I was amazed.

"This is because - and I'm not making this up at all - I specifically used to watch Chelsea (before he joined), who are obviously a big club, just to see Drogba."

