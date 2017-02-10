Raul may have spent two years of his youth career at Atletico Madrid, but the Real Madrid legend is as big a Los Blancos fan as anyone.

So when his former club could not see off Celta Vigo in their Copa del Rey quarter-final last month, the Spain legend was left to rue Real's missed opportunity of meeting Barcelona in the final, as it turned out.

The Catalan giants went on to reach the May 27 final against Alaves, after dismissing Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, but a 4-3 aggregate defeat for Real in the quarters has left Zinedine Zidane's side solely focusing on La Liga and the Champions League.

Over the years, Raul enjoyed many hotly contested El Clasicos between the two clubs with arguably the biggest rivalry in world football.

So the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will be absent from the final obviously didn't sit well with Raul, who was keen for his former club to come up against their fiercest rivals once again.

And this year's final will be the third in succession for Barca, who have won the past two.

But despite the hatred and bitterness between the two Spanish giants, Raul, surprisingly, was rather complimentary of Barcelona, following their progression to the final.

Raul: Messi a real delight

"Having Leo Messi and Barcelona is good for La Liga - it's a real delight," said Raul, as per the Daily Mail.

"I don't think Madrid would be Madrid without Barcelona and vice versa."

As it stands, Zidane's side currently sit a point clear of the Catalan giants in La Liga, with two games in hand, and are in with a serious chance of claiming their first league title since 2012. And they will also be favourites going into their Champions League last 16 tie against Napoli, also.

However, despite Raul's disappointment at Real's early exit from the Copa del Rey last month, the Spaniard believes their cup upset could be a blessing in disguise.

Real disappointment

"Whenever you get knocked out of a competition - like what has happened to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey - it's always a disappointment and even more so when your biggest rivals reach the final," said Raul.

"But we are entering a vital stage of the season with La Liga and the Champions League.

"That's not to say that the Copa isn't important, but winning either of the other two competitions has more significance, and it changes the way a season is viewed - it adds extra value."

Real Madrid are still on course for their 12th Champions League crown and will be favourites to defeat their Serie A opponents later this month, while their La Liga hopes are looking increasingly promising.

But another massive El Clasico meeting is still on the cards this campaign, with the two sides set to go head-to-head again in La Liga on April 23 in a game which could decide who wins La Liga.

