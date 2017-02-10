Choosing a list of all-time legends from Real Madrid is a hard task indeed. Choosing a top 20 is difficult as your scour through the wealth of talent the club has had over the years, while a top 10 is nigh on impossible as there are simply just too many superstars - or Galacticos.

One legend, Raul Gonzalez Blanco, went even harder and tried to pick his top five Madrid legends a list which represents a quintet containing some of the finest players to grace the beautiful game.

The former Spain international was working on Mexican TV trying to promote La Liga in the Spanish-speaking country and the goal poacher supreme had a long ol' think before finally making his choices.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The video can be seen here, as per Marca.

"Don Alfredo [Di Stefano] is clearly number one, no doubt about that," Raul said. The Argentinian forward is regularly placed in lists containing the world's finest players and was a true Madridista.

Article continues below

Francisco Gento's amazing haul of six European Cups during Madrid's most successful ever period and his overall contribution to Los Blancos earn him the coveted runner-up spot - the former Spanish winger is currently the honorary Madrid president.

The last three positions were taken up by some more modern faces. After some thinking time from Raul, the Spaniard decided that prolific Portuguese goalscoring machine, Cristiano Ronaldo, should get the bronze medal.

Then, the position decider almost effortlessly drafts in his last two nominees with barely a thought, with French midfielder Zinedine Zidane coming in fourth while the final spot goes to serial 90-minute goalscorer and current club captain, Sergio Ramos.

Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas fails to make the cut, while Mexican striker Hugo Sanchez and fellow Spaniard Emiliano Butragueno also miss out.

Legends like Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos and Fernando Hierro failed to even come into consideration for a place in Raul's prestigious list, further highlighting the volume of great players the Spanish giants have acquired in their history.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms