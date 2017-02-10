Where are the last 10 winners of Manchester United's Jimmy Murphy award now?

After the incredibly successful class of ’92 at Manchester United, the Red Devils earned a reputation for a club that promoted the brightest talents from their academy into the first-team.

However, since Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary and Phil Neville and David Beckham made the step up from the academy at Old Trafford, not too many youngsters have been able to do the same.

But last season, under Louis van Gaal, plenty of youngsters were given a chance in the senior squad. While the majority of them made a couple of appearances and weren’t seen again, one player made the most of his opportunity and remains in the first-team.

We’re talking about Marcus Rashford, of course.

Four goals in his first two matches for United - against Midtjylland and Arsenal - saw Rashford remain amongst the senior players until the end of the season, where he remains under Jose Mourinho.

As a result of his emergence, Rashford was rewarded with the Jimmy Murphy award at the end of season award ceremony at the club. This award is handed to the young player of the year - with previous winners being the likes of Giggs, Scholes and Neville (Phil).

But does winning the award mean you’re destined for greatness? Well, we’ve looked at the previous 10 winners and it appears not - almost the opposite in fact.

2006/07 - Craig Cathcart

Cathcart actually failed to make a single first-team appearance at United before leaving in a permanent deal in 2010 for Blackpool - who were in the Premier League at the time.

In 2014, Championship side Watford signed him and Cathcart won promotion with them that season before playing 35 from 38 matches in the top-flight last season.

2007/08 - Danny Welbeck

Ask any United fan and they will be wishing they didn’t sell Welbeck.

After 142 appearances for the club, Welbeck was sold to Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2014. Whilst he’s struggled with injuries at the Emirates, there’s no doubt he’s a brilliant player when he’s fully fit.

2008/09 - Federico Macheda

Macheda was supposed to be the next big thing at United following his wonder goal against Aston Villa on his debut, which helped them win the title in the 2008/09 season.

But he only scored four further goals for the club before going on loan to a number of clubs around Europe. He now finds himself at Serie B side Nocara Calcio.

2009/10 - Will Keane

Keane made three appearances at United before signing for Hull City this summer. The 24-year-old has played five times in the Premier League for the Tigers as he attempts to help them survive relegation.

2010/11 - Ryan Tunnicliffe

Two League Cup appearances was all Tunnicliffe earned at the Red Devils. After loan spells at numerous football league clubs, he signed permanently for Fulham. He’s now on loan at Wigan Athletic.

2011/12 - Mats Moller Daehli

The Norwegian never quite made the grade after winning the Jimmy Murphy award and returned to his native country to play for Molde. He returned to England to play two seasons for Cardiff - one of which in the Premier League - before signing for Bundesliga club Freiburg.

He’s now on loan at St. Pauli.

2012/13 - Ben Pearson

He didn’t make an appearance for the first-team before going on loan to Barnsley for two seasons. He joined Preston in the summer of 2015 where he remains.

2013/14 - James Wilson

Wilson has played 20 times for the first-team at United - 17 of which came during the 2014/15 campaign. He is currently on loan to Derby but his long-term future at the Theatre of Dreams is surely in doubt.

2014/15 - Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe made his first-team debut in January during United’s 4-0 FA Cup victory against Wigan and is highly rated at Old Trafford. The 19-year-old can play either in defence or midfield and sure to be given more opportunities as the season progresses.

One to keep an eye on.

2015/16 - Marcus Rashford

Rashford is still only 19-years-old and has already played 48 times for the senior team. He’s scored 14 goals and looks to be a big part of the club’s future.

