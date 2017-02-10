The ongoing goalkeeping debacle is set to continue at Liverpool. Throughout this season, Jurgen Klopp has constantly been chopping and changing between the club's two shot stoppers, Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

The former was brought in from Mainz in the summer to be the Reds' number one, however, the 23-year-old fell out-of-favour early in the campaign after some silly errors.

The German had missed the start of the campaign after suffering a hand injury but once he was fully fit, he was expected to usurp Mignolet in the lineup. Sadly, this did not materialise.

The Belgian came in to take the young mistake-ridden goalkeeper out of the firing line, but in recent weeks, the former Sunderland man has been just as bad.

Errors against Chelsea and Hull in Liverpool's last two fixtures have forced Klopp into motion and Karius is set to sit upon the goalkeeping throne once again until the season's end, as per Mirror.

Mignolet was singled out for criticism by the manager last weekend and the 28-year-old's days at the club are very much numbered.

The faith placed in Karius has been very much forced and Klopp will take the rest of the campaign to assess whether he and the club should be looking at bringing in Manchester City's Joe Hart.

The England number one is currently on-loan in Serie A with Torino where he has rediscovered his form and confidence which was near enough destroyed by his dreadful displays for the national side at Euro 2016.

Karius is set to return to the lineup against Tottenham on Saturday evening after Mignolet's reprieve in the side comes to an end and Klopp will be desperate for his defensive troops to start showcasing some of their class as they seek to end their terrible run.

The Reds have won just once in their last 10 games and that victory came against League Two minnows Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup replay.

The Merseyside giants hit their lowest point last weekend when they lost to relegation-battlers Hull City 2-0, with Mignolet at fault for the Tigers' opening goal.

Adam Lallana, who was a doubt earlier this week for the fixture against Spurs, looks to have recovered in time and should feature from the off.

It is a now or never moment for Klopp's Liverpool side this season as they seek to rebuild a campaign which has been all but broken in the last few weeks. Two cup exits and out of the top four, something needs to drastically change.

