The 2016/17 season has been pretty miserable for John Terry.

While injuries have certainly played their part in the Chelsea captain's demise, the simple fact of the matter is he's no longer the club's first-choice centre-back.

In his absence, David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta have all performed heroically in Antonio Conte's unique 3-5-2 formation and conceded just 17 league goals.

Such defensive solidity has helped the Blues storm ahead in the title race, so much so that it would take a miracle for any of their rivals to catch up.

But even when Terry has been given opportunities he's failed to make his mark.

Against Peterborough in the FA Cup last month, for example, the 36-year-old was sent off in the 67th minute and received a one-match ban.

Since then, he's made just one appearance against Brentford, again in the FA Cup.

Terry now faces a race against time to convince Conte that he's still good enough for his starting line-up and it would seem he's willing to try anything.

The veteran defender posted a video on Instagram yesterday of himself juggling a piece of chewing gum - and he's pretty good at it.

Mesut Ozil and Dimitri Payet are often caught on camera doing kick-ups with chewing gum but anything they can do, Terry can do better.

TERRY > OZIL AND PAYET

Just when it seemed Terry had lost control, the Chelsea skipper stretched out his right leg and kept the chewing gum up before catching it in his mouth. Well played.

Arguments were made that Terry shouldn't have been sent off against Peterborough last month but, after Chelsea lost their appeal, the FA have released a statement.

"Mr Terry is a vastly experienced player and his reaction was a consequence of the movement of the attacking player," they said, per Sky Sports.

"He knew exactly what he was doing; if he did not stop him with his foot, he would stop him with his body, hence drawing the contact and denying the attacker a goal scoring opportunity.

"Furthermore, whether there was contact or not is immaterial as the challenge clearly impeded an opponent and the offence is trips or attempts to trip an opponent."

