We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania as the Royal Rumble is now in the books, so it’s time to look forward to what we’ll be seeing in Orlando on April 2.

A few things have already been confirmed, as Goldberg will take on Brock Lesnar for the final time, Shaquille O’Neal and The Big Show will get it on, while Randy Orton is guaranteed a WWE Championship match - but his opponent remains to be seen.

WRESTLEMANIA PLANS

Fans who keep up to date with what goes on in the company will know plenty of changes have been made over the last few months.

Vince McMahon reportedly changed most the card as he aimed to ‘look towards the future’, while the recent Seth Rollins situation hasn’t helped anyone either.

Despite that, Vince could be going all out at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

That’s because The Inquisitr is reporting that he’s planning a massive surprise for WrestleMania 33.

As expected, the news has led many fans to believe that we could be seeing a debut or even the return of a current, heavily-painted superstar.

Sadly, as much as fans would like to see it, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor reportedly aren’t the surprises Vince has planned, even if the latter can recover in time from his injury.

Instead, Hulk Hogan could be returning on the night.

WRESTLEMANIA SURPRISE

When the topic was brought up by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, even he suggested that the surprise Vince could be lining up is the return of Hulk Hogan, posting on Twitter that we should expect it sooner rather than later.

A return has been rumoured for some months now, as WWE have slowly started to insert mentions of Hogan both verbally and in advertisements on the WWE Network.

Although, not everyone will be happy as some haven't forgiven him for racist comments he made in a private conversation; the very reason he was released by the company in the first place.

The way things seem to be going, though, don’t expect a fully blown announcement beforehand, and if it is the surprise Vince is aiming for, you can be sure the Orlando crowd will erupt in cheers when his iconic music is played.

Would you be pleased to see Hogan back in the WWE at WrestleMania? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

