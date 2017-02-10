What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Athletics

Bolt.

Usain Bolt loses race against former Olympian John Steffensen

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The year 2017 didn’t exactly start well for Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican sprinter discovered that he would no longer be considered a triple-triple gold medal winner after he was stripped of the gold he won in the relay in Beijing 2008 when one of his teammates tested positive for a banned substance.

However, on the track, his year has started positively enough.

Article continues below

Bolt is representing the All-Stars in the Nitro Athletics event in Melbourne and has won his two relay races that he’s been involved in.

Bolt, along with Asafa Powell, absolutely smashed the field in their first race of the year in the mixed relay. However, there was controversy on day two when all Australia needed to do was to finish the 4x100m relay to take day two.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The huge surprise Vince McMahon could be planning for WrestleMania 33

The huge surprise Vince McMahon could be planning for WrestleMania 33

Bray Wyatt’s passionate WWE title comments will make you a supporter

Bray Wyatt’s passionate WWE title comments will make you a supporter

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

The highest-paid player at every PL club - and there's a few surprises

The highest-paid player at every PL club - and there's a few surprises

However, they were disqualified after a poor takeover meaning Bolt’s All-Star were the day’s winners.

The Jamaican, in his farewell season, has only competed in the relays in the opening two nights of the series, but admitted he might run in the 150m on Saturday.

"I'll probably have to double up depending on how this meeting goes," he said.

"I'm not in the best of shape, but the more I run, the better I feel. I'm just taking it a month at a time, trying to enjoy that it's my last season."

Nitro Athletics Melbourne

And Bolt has uploaded a video on his Instagram page that shows him in training.

Bolt gives John Steffensen a 30-metre headstart and attempts to beat him to the finish line. However, Bolt can’t quite catch his friend and has to deal with actually losing a race.

Check it out:

Of course, Steffensen isn’t exactly a novice. The 34-year-old Australian is a former athlete winning two gold medals in the Commonwealth Games in 2006 in the 400m and the 4x400m relay.

Forget those golds, though, he will always remember the day he beat Bolt in a race.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Olympics
Commonwealth Games
Australian Olympic Team
Athletics
Tyson Gay
Usain Bolt
Team GB
Team USA Olympics

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again