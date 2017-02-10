The year 2017 didn’t exactly start well for Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican sprinter discovered that he would no longer be considered a triple-triple gold medal winner after he was stripped of the gold he won in the relay in Beijing 2008 when one of his teammates tested positive for a banned substance.

However, on the track, his year has started positively enough.

Bolt is representing the All-Stars in the Nitro Athletics event in Melbourne and has won his two relay races that he’s been involved in.

Bolt, along with Asafa Powell, absolutely smashed the field in their first race of the year in the mixed relay. However, there was controversy on day two when all Australia needed to do was to finish the 4x100m relay to take day two.

However, they were disqualified after a poor takeover meaning Bolt’s All-Star were the day’s winners.

The Jamaican, in his farewell season, has only competed in the relays in the opening two nights of the series, but admitted he might run in the 150m on Saturday.

"I'll probably have to double up depending on how this meeting goes," he said.

"I'm not in the best of shape, but the more I run, the better I feel. I'm just taking it a month at a time, trying to enjoy that it's my last season."

And Bolt has uploaded a video on his Instagram page that shows him in training.

Bolt gives John Steffensen a 30-metre headstart and attempts to beat him to the finish line. However, Bolt can’t quite catch his friend and has to deal with actually losing a race.

Check it out:

Of course, Steffensen isn’t exactly a novice. The 34-year-old Australian is a former athlete winning two gold medals in the Commonwealth Games in 2006 in the 400m and the 4x400m relay.

Forget those golds, though, he will always remember the day he beat Bolt in a race.

