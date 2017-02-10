Boyhood Arsenal fan Carl Jenkinson has seen his career at the Emirates nosedive somewhat since joining the north London club aged 19.

The Gunners right-back appeared to be the next promising young star to make his breakthrough at Arsenal - having made 14 appearances in his first season at the club in 2011/12 - but what has followed since has been less promising.

Just eight months separated Jenkinson's final game on loan at non-league outfit Eastbourne Borough from Charlton Athletic and making his competitive debut for the Gunners against Udinese in the Champions League in 2011.

But despite the 25-year-old's rapid rise to stardom, his decline has accelerated just as quickly - having featured just five times for Arsene Wenger this campaign and not made a single appearance since his poor showing against Southampton in the EFL Cup back in November.

It's certainly been a season to forget for the right-back so far, with both Hector Bellerin and Gabriel both higher up the pecking order than the one-time England international.

However, it hasn't always been so bad for Jenkinson, who earned his single Three Lions call-up at the start of his second season at Arsenal - in 2012/13 - following his best run in the Gunners team.

That campaign saw Jenkinson make 21 appearances, only bettered by the 22 who he made the following season, but, beyond that, life in an Arsenal shirt has been pretty bleak for the right-back.

Two seasons on loan at West Ham, barring an anterior cruciate ligament injury 13 months ago, gave the Essex-born Arsenal right-back taste of life as a regular first team footballer in the Premier League.

Jenkinson rejected Palace opportunity

And Crystal Palace afforded Jenkinson that opportunity once again in January, with the south London outfit having been ready to take the 25-year-old on a permanent basis.

But while it was suggested Palace's wage structure was proving to be problematic, the Arsenal star spoke openly to the Telegraph to clarify why his move to south London ultimately fell through after holding negotiations.

“You ask any footballer and we just love to play,” admitted Jenkinson.

“Getting to January, I knew that I was not going to play so I was certainly open to something new and playing more regularly.

“I think in a number of ways, Palace would have been a good fit. It would have enabled me to play again and that’s all I want: to play football.

"I had a great year with Big Sam [Allardyce, at West Ham], played some of the best football of my career and got on very well with him.

"I’ve got great respect for him as a manager. The opportunity to play under him again was something I was interested in doing. In the end, it didn’t pan out.

“It’s a culmination of things. When you do leave a club like Arsenal, everything needs to be right. It needs to be the right manager and financially – don’t get me wrong, I don’t want silly money – it needs to be right for me."

Financial security

Players demands can often scupper deals, and it appears Jenkinson's financial security was prioritised over his chance to play.

Understandably, earning big wages at the club you supported as a child is hard to give up for Jenkinson, but the former Finland Under-21 may regret having passed up an opportunity that may not present itself again.

Allardyce's admiration for Jenkinson was clear - hence his second season on loan with the Hammers - and the Arsenal right-back's quality may have helped Palace's survival chances, also.

Jenkinson added: “Maybe I won’t get that much football now [until the end of the season] but I’ve still got a 3½-year contract, I’m at Arsenal, played for Arsenal for a number of years. They are not pushing me out of the door but I also know I need to play football.”

With Bellerin still recovering from concussion after a collision with Chelsea's Marcos Alonso last weekend, there could be a small chance Jenkinson could find his way back into the Arsenal team against Hull on Saturday.

However, with Gabriel the favoured replacement, it remains uncertain whether the former Charlton defender will be afforded one last opportunity to prove his worth to Wenger before he inevitably leaves in the summer.

