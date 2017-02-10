Bray Wyatt’s passionate WWE title comments will make you a supporter

WWE fans have opposing views on Bray Wyatt, with some claiming he’s been underutilised by the company, while others don’t believe he belongs at the top.

Regardless of that, The Eater of Worlds is preparing to enter his first Elimination Chamber match this Sunday, trying to snatch the WWE Championship from John Cena in a match which also features AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and The Miz.

ELIMINATION CHAMBER

Wyatt moved up from NXT to the main roster in 2012, and is still waiting for his first singles title, something his supporters believe is long overdue.

Whatever your thoughts on him might be, Wyatt is currently the favourite to leave the Chamber as the victor, and his latest, passionate comments on wanting to win the title will only make you support him on Sunday night.

Wyatt was speaking to For The Win this week to promote the event, and delivered a defiant message, claiming he wants to win for his supporters – even if it’s long overdue.

He said: “I am going to take this opportunity and bust through the ceiling. I’m going to show the world that I have finally arrived.

“That’s on me (a title being overdue), I’m not going to sit here and blame anyone else or point the finger. It’s on me to step up. I don’t want to sit back 20 years from now and say I wish I had done something now.

“My mind is in the right place and I know what I have to do. This is the Era of Wyatt. I know it. Everyone else knows it. Now it’s time to deliver.

“It’s power, man. Who in the world doesn’t want power? You walk into the WWE and there should only be one goal and that is the goal – to obtain that power is to rule the world in my eyes.

ERA OF WYATT

“It’s something like a magnet that I hold up that I say, ‘Look at me, listen to me, I am your leader.’

“On my last day in NXT, I told the world I was going to do this and I was going to come here and dominate this place and change the world.

“To see that finally coming through and to know that I can go in and destroy everyone in the Elimination Chamber, I owe this to the people that have followed me. I owe this to them. I’m ready to lose my life for this.

“I don’t know that anyone else is willing to do the same, so I’m very dangerous in there.”

It’s great to see someone in the WWE that wants the big title because he’s worked so hard for it, rather than believing he’s entitled to it.

Wyatt has put in the work, even when things haven’t gone his way all the way back to his days as Husky Harris.

So, maybe it’s time to give him a chance as the biggest champion in the WWE.

Would you like to see Bray Wyatt as WWE Champion on Sunday night? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

