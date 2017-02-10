What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Root up for England Captaincy.

Joe Root named as one of three to be interviewed for England captaincy

Three England cricketers have expressed interest in filling the vacant captaincy role after reportedly being interviewed for the position, according to the Daily Mail.

England’s former Test captain Alastair Cook resigned from the position earlier this week, ending his five year tenure as captain.

Since his official announcement, it's been public knowledge that Joe Root is one of the favourites to replace Cook, and lead the Test side for the foreseeable future.

Root has risen as one of the candidates for the position and met with England director of cricket Andrew Strauss along with chairman of selectors James Whitaker in Leeds, as the process in finding a successor for Cook began.

While Root is seemingly in pole position for the job, Strauss and Whitaker also met with Ben Stokes in Leeds, and Stuart Broad in Nottingham, later in the day to discuss the role.

Strauss had announced previously that for the selection process, he wanted a selection of senior players to be considered before choosing; despite Root being hailed as the obvious choice given his position as Test vice-captain.

He has held this position since summer 2015; assuming the role from Ian Bell.

Stokes, however, has had his own leadership skills praised by England coach Trevor Bayliss, who has been involved in the selection process from back home in Australia.

Stokes was made a temporary vice-captain for the one-day section of the tour of Bangladesh last autumn following pull-outs by Root and Eoin Morgan.

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Final - England v West Indies

Stokes is known to have his own captaincy ambitions, but seems content to play second fiddle to Root if it came to be. The pair have been teammates since playing together in the England U-19 squad, and have been close ever since.

While Broad may seem like an outside option at the moment, meeting with him will provide a different perspective on the direction and future of the England team, crucially as they prepare to defend their Ashes title.

The ECB intend to finalise their selection and make an announcement on the new captain by February 20, two days before the squad travel to the Caribbean for the ODI matches against the West Indies.

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20

