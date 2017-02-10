What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Kante.

Kurt Zouma explains how Chelsea players mocked N'Golo Kante after Liverpool match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Leicester did the unthinkable and won the Premier League last season, it was Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez that earned the majority of the plaudits.

However, it doesn’t take a football expert to work out exactly who was Leicester’s most important player last season after what has occurred this campaign.

Mahrez and Vardy have remained at the King Power Stadium and the Foxes are embroiled in a relegation battle. Whereas a certain N’Golo Kante moved to Chelsea and his performances have seen them take the league by storm.

Article continues below

And only now, with him set to become the first player to win Premier League titles with two different clubs in consecutive seasons, is he getting the praise he deserves.

Kante’s best performance of the season probably came at Anfield at the end of January. The Frenchman made a quite ridiculous 12 tackles as Antonio Conte’s side earned a 1-1 draw.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The huge surprise Vince McMahon could be planning for WrestleMania 33

The huge surprise Vince McMahon could be planning for WrestleMania 33

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

The highest-paid player at every PL club - and there's a few surprises

The highest-paid player at every PL club - and there's a few surprises

But just because he’s getting all the praise from the pundits, it doesn’t mean he’s not safe from being mocked by his teammates.

And Kurt Zouma has revealed how the players teased the midfielder after re-watching their match against Liverpool during a video session.

How Chelsea players mocked Kante

"He won 14 of 16 tackles (against Liverpool), and the next-best in the game won three," he told L'Equipe.

“The following day, during our video session, you could only see him. The guys said to him, 'You're doing it on purpose. Losing the ball so you can tackle and win it back again.'

"We make fun of him, but it's because we love him, and that he impresses us. For me, he's been incredible in every game this season."

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

While we all know how incredible Kante is on the pitch, we don’t know too much about him off of it. That’s because his English isn’t great and is rarely seen giving interviews.

Kante off the pitch

However, Zouma explained what he’s really like in the dressing room.

"Off the pitch, he's very simple, very timid, the others rarely hear his voice. He's not someone who'll come and talk, you have to go to him to hear his little voice. He's next to me in the dressing room, I often bother him, make fun of him a little bit. He makes me laugh so much," he said.

Leicester City v Chelsea - Premier League

"He's really funny. I like him a lot, and everyone loves him in the dressing room. When he scored against Manchester United, everyone was so happy for him and went to jump on him, pat him on the head."

"He's so timid, but so impressive on the pitch! He deserves everything he gets."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
John Terry
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Frank Lampard
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again