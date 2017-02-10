When Leicester did the unthinkable and won the Premier League last season, it was Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez that earned the majority of the plaudits.

However, it doesn’t take a football expert to work out exactly who was Leicester’s most important player last season after what has occurred this campaign.

Mahrez and Vardy have remained at the King Power Stadium and the Foxes are embroiled in a relegation battle. Whereas a certain N’Golo Kante moved to Chelsea and his performances have seen them take the league by storm.

And only now, with him set to become the first player to win Premier League titles with two different clubs in consecutive seasons, is he getting the praise he deserves.

Kante’s best performance of the season probably came at Anfield at the end of January. The Frenchman made a quite ridiculous 12 tackles as Antonio Conte’s side earned a 1-1 draw.

But just because he’s getting all the praise from the pundits, it doesn’t mean he’s not safe from being mocked by his teammates.

And Kurt Zouma has revealed how the players teased the midfielder after re-watching their match against Liverpool during a video session.

How Chelsea players mocked Kante

"He won 14 of 16 tackles (against Liverpool), and the next-best in the game won three," he told L'Equipe.

“The following day, during our video session, you could only see him. The guys said to him, 'You're doing it on purpose. Losing the ball so you can tackle and win it back again.'

"We make fun of him, but it's because we love him, and that he impresses us. For me, he's been incredible in every game this season."

While we all know how incredible Kante is on the pitch, we don’t know too much about him off of it. That’s because his English isn’t great and is rarely seen giving interviews.

Kante off the pitch

However, Zouma explained what he’s really like in the dressing room.

"Off the pitch, he's very simple, very timid, the others rarely hear his voice. He's not someone who'll come and talk, you have to go to him to hear his little voice. He's next to me in the dressing room, I often bother him, make fun of him a little bit. He makes me laugh so much," he said.

"He's really funny. I like him a lot, and everyone loves him in the dressing room. When he scored against Manchester United, everyone was so happy for him and went to jump on him, pat him on the head."

"He's so timid, but so impressive on the pitch! He deserves everything he gets."

