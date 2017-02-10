Blood will be spilled when David Haye takes on Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena next month if all the pre-fight hype is anything to go by.

The pair have been at loggerheads ever since Haye threw a punch at his opponent during a press conference last November, with Bellew describing his actions as "really distasteful".

Asked recently how Haye behaved that day, he said: "What I expected really, he talks a lot of nonsense.

"He says things that are really out of place, things like he's going to leave me on a stretcher and that I'm going to hospital after the fight.

"Things that are really distasteful, I found it quite disgusting. Like I said to him, 'the most important thing is to go home safe to my kids'.

"The words out of his mouth were: 'You're going to hospital, you're not going home'. At that point I said, 'Okay, the only way I'm going to hospital is if you kick that chair up and do it now'.

"Sky Sports stopped filming at that point."

The dust has since settled on that infamous brawl, with both fighters now in preparations for their fight on March 4.

But unlike Bellew, who stayed in England, Haye flew out to Miami to train with coach Shane McGuigan on the £27 million Skyfall yacht (see below).

Bellew has since reacted to the pictures of Haye kicking back in Miami and, as you might of expected, he's hit out at the 36-year-old.

He told the Daily Star, per the Daily Mail: "I'm in great shape and am ready to go. At the moment, I am 225 pounds and my preparation is fantastic.

"While he is posing in the sun, I am grafting in the cold, but it is what it is, we will see."

So confident is Haye of beating Bellew that, with just over three weeks until the fight, he's soaking up the sun in the US and throwing in the occasional spar to keep himself ticking over.

