What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Orange Tease.

McLaren have teased the new colour of their 2017 car

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The cold winter air has been set ablaze by a streak of orange flame as McLaren tease fans on social media with the possible return of the classic paint from back in the day.

Speculation was further escalated after racing director Eric Boullier revealed in an interview that “exciting changes” were being planned for the MCL32, McLaren’s new car, and that he wanted those changes to be “kept secret” until the car’s unveiling on February 24th.

Away from the nostalgic tease, Boullier went on to explain the staff shake-up within McLaren’s racing crew, which has seen David Redding announce his intention of jumping ship to Williams after twenty years at Woking, with chief mechanic Paul James set to replace him in the summer and Andrea Stella brokering the team’s relations with the FIA.

Article continues below

Kari Lammenranta will ascend to the post of Chief Mechanic, with Marc Cox succeeding him as Fernando Alonso’s number one mechanic.

Boullier believes that “Formula One is all about changes,” and that it “drives our sport.” He also emphasized that change has been responsible for McLaren’s success since the 1960s and it was change that “transformed McLaren from a race team into an international, multi-faceted technology group.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

The Patriots left their Super Bowl gameplan at the stadium - here it is

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

Brandon Marshall doesn't think Tom Brady is the best ever - and for good reason

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

The huge surprise Vince McMahon could be planning for WrestleMania 33

The huge surprise Vince McMahon could be planning for WrestleMania 33

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

Mark Noble reveals what really happened in West Ham's WhatsApp group with Payet

The highest-paid player at every PL club - and there's a few surprises

The highest-paid player at every PL club - and there's a few surprises

True to his word that McLaren will keep changing, McLaren announced in February that they would no longer be using the MP4 car-naming system, hailing this year’s car as the MCL32, while Jost Capito finally confirmed his exit at the start of the month.

Monaco Grand Prix

McLaren also made the switch from ExxonMobil, who joined Red Bull, as their fuel suppliers, opting for oil juggernaut BP instead.

With all the changes, will McLaren succeed immensely this season?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again