Arsenal's season is at risk of coming to another dissatisfactory ending and once again Gunners fans could be about to publicly express their disinterest.

With Arsene Wenger's future at the Emirates in question, there is a growing sense that fans are hopeful that the Premier League's longest-serving manager will depart at the end of the campaign.

The Frenchman's achievements, solely based on silverware, have divided fans for some years now - having failed to win the league since 2004 - and defeat to Chelsea last weekend looks to make that 13 years without the title.

Arsenal are now a huge 12 points off league leaders Chelsea, and with the Blues showing no signs of slipping up anytime soon, their title hopes seem all but over.

Having been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Southampton back in November, the FA Cup seems the Gunners' only realistic chance of silverware as their Champions League campaign rests on defeating Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Wenger's men have fallen at the first hurdle of the knockout stages in Europe in each of the last seven campaigns, so few Gooners will be anticipating a shock Champions League victory this campaign.

And to compile further misery on Wenger, their back-to-back defeats to Watford and Chelsea have done nothing to help earn the 67-year-old a new deal that will keep him at the Emirates beyond the end of the season.

Huge boycott anticipated

So when Hull arrive at the Emirates for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Arsenal Supporters Trust spokesman Tim Payton warned that as many as 10,000 fans could boycott the Premier League tie in protest of yet another season going stale.

“With the composition of the fanbase these days, the most likely protest will be in the form of empty seats,” Payton said, as per the Sun.

“Fans I talk to are extremely frustrated but there is no great desire for organised protest aimed directly at Arsene Wenger given all he has achieved at the club and the result is that many fans simply can’t face going every week.

"Add in the fact it is a lunchtime kick-off on a cold weekend at the start of half-term against modest opposition and the crowd could be 10,000 below capacity.”

Wenger: Be more like Tottenham

Wenger has called on Arsenal fans to be more like Tottenham and get behind their team, which would have undoubtedly not pleased the Gunners faithful whose side currently trail their north London rivals by three points in the Premier League.

And Payton admits even the club's most loyal of supporters are being selective about what games they attend.

“A significant number of season ticket holders now pick and choose the games they come to,” Payton admitted. “Some of this is the driven by apathy and the sense the club has gone stale but it also reflects the change in the fanbase."

Just last season, a protest was held inside the Emirates ahead of their game against Norwich, with some fans urging Wenger to resign, while others sang his name in support.

But it seems the latest fan activism coming from the Emirates will be done far more respectively, considering it could well be Wenger's 21st and final year in charge of Arsenal.

