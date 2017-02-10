The brilliant WWE idea Triple H had been working on for 10 years

Triple H is a hit-and-miss sort of person in the WWE, some believe he’ll run the company into the ground if he ever takes over, while others are counting down the days to Vince McMahon eventually stepping aside.

Regardless of how many backstage rumours and stories we may have heard regarding The Game over the years, there’s no denying that his input towards the current product is why it’s not only bearable, but it’s allowing WWE fans to look forward to what may come our way in the future.

VISION

In fact, he’s probably responsible for guys like Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura being in the WWE.

But rather than making this sound like a Triple H tribute piece, a recent article has shown just how long The Game has had ideas for the future of the company.

NXT fans will know that one of the more exciting groups to appear on television in recent times is SAnitY, led by Eric Young and features a plethora of talent in Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.

Writing a diary ahead of the TakeOver: San Antonio event for ESPN, Young revealed that Triple H had the vision for SAnitY for around 10 years, but was never able to make it to television.

SAnitY

He wrote: “The group is Hunter’s brainchild.

“I guess he’s had this idea for, I think, going on 10 years now. He’s tried in a couple of different kind of ways, and it never really made it on TV because it didn’t feel right.”

Young – who made his name on TNA before jumping ship – went on to reveal that Triple H wanted him as the leader years ago, after watching one particular TNA promo where he did what he does best, act like a lunatic.

He added: “I met Triple, and he said, ‘It’s my job to pay attention to what’s going on in the wrestling world. I’ve known about you for years, and I’m still very close with Kevin Nash and I talk to him every now and then.’

“Kevin had talked to Hunter about me before, him and Road Dogg, about me being a guy that he should keep his eye on. He said he really liked my work, and that he was excited to bring me over.

“He told me he remembered seeing a clip of one of the first promos I did against Bobby Roode, when I had turned on Bobby in the ring, yelling like I lunatic. I couldn’t even tell you what the promo was, to be honest.

“He told me that was the guy he wanted to lead this group.”

If SAnitY is anything to go by, it’s time to start believing in Triple H’s vision.

What do you make of the news that Triple H had been planning the group for 10 years? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

