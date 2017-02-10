In Nico Rosberg’s first major interview since retiring, he revealed the lengths he had went to in order to take the title from his rival and former teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Rosberg earned the title of being the Formula 1 world champion back in November - only to then shock the world with an announcement to retire just five days after. He has now been enjoying life with his wife Vivian and daughter Alaia.

His journey has not been easy, however, as he revealed in a recent interview.

Rosberg revealed that he had underwent a strict regime which took out all sugar from his diet and even alcohol, apart from the occasional post-race party, where fuelling up on vodka would mean he was the last man standing, or hitting up Queen and Bon Jovi on the karaoke.

He also revealed the time he spent working with engineers at the Mercedes factory in Brackley, where he was unsurprisingly involved in giving resourceful technical input to the engineers - he was an A-grade student who had turned down an engineering course at London’s Imperial College.

Rosberg also spent a lot of time working to achieve a psychological side of his game, as he revealed: "There was a good mind man up the road and I spoke to him.

"I read books on philosophy. You know if you woke this morning and felt bad, some genius, maybe 2,000 years ago, had experienced the same and wrote about it.

"You can learn from this why you are feeling jealous or angry or stressed. And if you understand it, you can address it and deal with it.

"I would spend 20 minutes each morning and evening meditating. I don’t like that word, actually, it’s about concentration and awareness practice. I would sit down and just think of my thoughts, learning to relax my mind. After 20 times, your mind calms. When the fear crept in that I would lose the championship, you connect with the thought and have a discussion with it. Then the negative thought loses its strength."

All this was in order to beat Hamilton. While Hamilton furthered his social media presence, Rosberg instead spent five months off Facebook.

The German also revealed how he stopped cycling in the summer in order to lose one kilo, something he believes help him during the season.

"I stopped cycling in the summer to lose one kilo.

"The next race I was on pole in Suzuka by one hundredth of a second. One kilo is worth three hundredths per lap. So I was on pole thanks to losing my leg muscles. It got me the win. Those were the small details I went into."

Rosberg didn't put everything down to just himself, however, he also had special praise for his wife, who kept things ticking off at home throughout the championship-winning season.

"[My wife] Vivian did absolutely everything. If our daughter needed something, Vivian would be there. Never, ever, did I do a tough moment with my daughter. I was working on beating jet-lag by moving to the time zone — I was going in one-and-a-half-hour stages per day.

"It meant I could be asleep into the afternoon and living at night. It was horrible. And Alaia knew Daddy couldn’t be disturbed. She was so impregnated with the concept that whenever she came to the bedroom she had her finger over her mouth and said, 'sush'. Now I am doing those tough moments. It creates a bonding. She gives the love back to you. It’s amazing that she knows when you are suffering with her."

When asked about his unique relationship with Hamilton, he said: "The anger is bigger if that person you know so well does something that crosses the line.

"Lewis is very good at going to the edge without going outside the grey area, thanks to his skills in the car. He is smart, very, very smart. I found it harder to go wheel-to-wheel. For him, it comes naturally.

"For me it is more rational. I have to work at standing my ground. I got more aggressive because too often in the past he had walked all over me. I had to watch the videos and make improvements."

