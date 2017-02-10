Savinova has been out of action since undercover footage was released in 2013, where she appeared to admit injecting testosterone and using banned steroid oxandrolone.

And after a court ruling, she has been stripped of her London 2012 800m title as well as the 800m gold from the 2011 World Championships and the 2010 European Championships.

In a Court for Arbitration for Sport statement, issued today in Lausanne, she was found “on the basis of clear evidence” to have “been engaging in using doping from 26 July 2010 through to 19 August 2013,” violating Article 32.2(b) of the IAAF rules, consequentially serving a four-year ban commencing 24 August 2015.

Furthermore, South Africa’s Caster Semenya, who Savinova beat in London and the 2011 Worlds in Daegu, may be awarded her second gold after claiming the 800m last summer if the International Olympic Committee decides to upgrade her medals.

Britain’s Jenny Meadows, who settled for Bronze at the 2010 Europeans, could also be bumped up to silver.

Savinova was also one of five Russians named in a World Anti-Doping Agenda report back in 2015, which urged Russian athletes and coaches be issued life bans for a “state-sponsored” doping programme.

When asked about the doping allegations, Savinova is quoted as saying that that is “the system” and in Russia “that only works with pharma.”

She is the second Russian finalist from London 2012 to receive a ban, joining compatriot Yelena Arzhakova who was banned in 2013, while bronze medalist Ekaterina Poistogova is currently being investigated.

