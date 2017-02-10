What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

John Cena.

John Cena shares moment with AJ Styles night after Royal Rumble

John Cena and AJ Styles’ match at the Royal Rumble was one of the highlights of that entire Pay-Per-View event because of the display of the wrestling craft that went on in the ring.

An Attitude Adjustment from the top rope was needed by the 16-time champion to secure victory during the brawl and there were numerous times that the momentum of the match swung back and forth between the two men.

The Phenomenal One definitely brings out the best in his competitors with his no-nonsense comments and absolutely stunning in-ring technique.

This match was enough to make The Cenation Leader stand up and take note of the younger superstar in a way that he had not even considered before.

While talking to Jonathan Coachman on ESPN, Cena talked about his leadup to the Elimination Chamber and how his match with Styles pushed him to go even harder in the ring.

He said: “The night after the match, I told him I was sorry and I told him that I was wrong about the way that I viewed him. I think that he is one of, if not the best WWE superstars who steps in that ring on a nightly basis.”

Such a comment is high praise from a performer with a resume the size of the 16-time WWE champion and by all accounts The Phenomenal One’s star is rising to the absolute top of the entire company.

Fans were absolutely right to lavish praise on this match and the brass at WWE would do wisely to remember this matchup when they are looking for another big match in the future.

