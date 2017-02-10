What is going wrong for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in 2017? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Has he still got it?.

Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua lock horns at Wembley Stadium

It’s starting to feel like the release of an action-packed blockbuster as Saturday 29 of April draws closer, and why not?

The WBA ‘Super’ title, as well as Anthony Joshua’s IBF title, are up for grabs.

Wladimir Klitschko, who was the reigning, undisputed world’s number one heavyweight for more than ten years, will stand in the challenger’s corner under the hungry gaze of 90,000 strong, which is a far greater turnout than any of the Ukrainian’s previous fights.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Klitschko admits to the sheer magnitude of the event, saying: "I had maybe 40,000, 50,000, 60,000 but never 90,000."

The Ukrainian further stressed the seriousness of the bout, sizing up his counterpart and revealing that it’s his toughest challenge yet with Joshua rivalling him “size-wise” and with the fact that he is a “world champion in a professional sport.”

Klitschko continued: "It's the toughest challenge I've ever had, because in a certain way he is a copy of me size-wise and he is a world champion in a professional sport."

40-year-old Klitschko will be looking to topple his opposite number for a third heavyweight title, but shows his opponent a great deal of respect, stating: “One Olympic champion is fighting another one, one generation is fighting another generation, so there are a lot of questions.”

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference

And one of those questions is whether or not Klitschko still has it to overcome a champion 13-years his junior and with an impressive track record of 18 wins from 18 bouts, all of them won by knock-outs.

But having lost just 4 times in 68 fights, the veteran has every chance of squaring up to Joshua in what promises to be a thrilling encounter come April.

Do you think Klitschko has what it takes?

