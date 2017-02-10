Liverpool fans have hated The Sun ever since their coverage of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

In an article titled 'The Truth', the controversial daily reported that Liverpool fans pickpocketed the dead and prevented emergency services from treating the wounded.

That, of course, was far from the truth.

Since then, Liverpool fans have strongly campaigned against The Sun and demanded that their papers are not bought or sold on Merseyside.

Even taxi companies followed suit, with some displaying 'Don't Buy The S*n' on their cars.

Their protests were given a huge boost last year when Hillsborough inquests determined that the 96 fans who lost their lives on April 15 were unlawfully killed and not to blame.

And now there's been another significant breakthrough. According to the Liverpool Echo, The Sun has been banned from all club premises, including Anfield and Melwood.

Sun reporters, while banned from conducting interviews with players and managers, were previously allowed to cover matches and attend press conferences, but that is no longer the case.

The Total Eclipse of the Sun campaign confirmed the ban, tweeting: "Further to conversations with LFC directors we are happy to inform you that Sun journalists are no longer enjoy access to all club premises."

A triumphant day for Liverpool fans, yet there was still a sense of frustration at how long it's taken, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

The Sun have now given an official statement, per the Independent: "The Sun and Liverpool FC have had a solid working relationship for the 28 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.

"Banning journalists from a club is bad for fans and bad for football. The Sun can reassure readers this won’t affect our full football coverage.

"The Sun deeply regrets its reporting of the tragic events at Hillsborough and understands the damage caused by those reports is still felt by many in the city.

"A new generation of journalists on the paper congratulate the families on the hard fought victory they have achieved through the inquest.

"It is to their credit that the truth has emerged and, whilst we can't undo the damage done, we would like to further a dialogue with the city and to show that the paper has respect for the people of Liverpool."

