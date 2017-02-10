Magic Johnson wants his new role with the Los Angeles Lakers front office to look a lot like his old role as a legendary player with the franchise.

With the ball in his hands.

There was some mystery when Johnson became an adviser to owner Jeanie Buss for the storied franchise he won five championships with in the 1980s.

However, in an interview with Josh Peter of USA Today Sports, Johnson leaves no doubt as to how influential he wants to be in the decision-making process.

"Working to call the shots, because it only works that way,’’ Johnson said. “Right now I’m advising. I get that. But at the end of the day, then we all got to come together and somebody’s got to say, ‘I’m making the final call,’ all right? And who’s that going to be?

“So, we’ll see what happens.’’

We'll see, indeed.

Johnson did his part in a rebuild as a player way back when and he hopes to do the same now.

The first pick of the NBA Draft out of Michigan State, Johnson helped bring the storied franchise, which had not been to the finals from 1972-73, back to the championship in his rookie year in 1979-80.

The current task at hand for the front office is more daunting.

In the last three full seasons, the Lakers have gone 27-55, 21-61 and 17-65. The team is 18-37 this season and have been a disappointment despite some promising young talent.

The franchise has been in flux since owner Jerry Buss died in 2013. His son, Jim Buss, took over but said he would step away if the team wasn't successful in a few years.

That time appears to be now, and Magic is ready to take the pass.

First-year coach Luke Walton has Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle to build upon. Meanwhile, rumors indicate veterans such as Luol Deng, Nick Young, Lou Williams and Jose Calderon could be on the move before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Such moves would serve dual purposes: Giving the young players more minutes the rest of the season and also tanking in the standings to keep draft picks. The team's first-round pick this summer will go to Philadelphia unless it's in the top three. If the Lakers keep it, it goes to Philly in 2018 unprotected.

If they lose that pick this year to Philly (and only this year), the Lakers also will be on the hook to Orlando for its 2019 first-round pick. If they hold on to it this year, the team only loses a pair of second-round picks to Orlando.

So, the directive is clear: Save that pick this year and then start becoming a winning franchise next season.

For the franchise's most beloved star, it's just like pulling a rabbit out of a hat.