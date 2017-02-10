Even though only two weeks have passed since the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, attention turns to this Sunday where John Cena defends his WWE Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber.

The SmackDown-exclusive event will see AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Baron Corbin and The Miz all trying to dethrone Cena and head to WrestleMania as the champion, and defend the gold against Randy Orton.

ELIMINATION CHAMBER

This event always brings an understandable sense of excitement, as the Chamber structure is more of a rare treat for WWE fans than the Hell in a Cell, for example.

The stipulation has brought us plenty of fond memories, and ahead of the event, let’s take a look back at five of the most memorable and dangerous spots from the Elimination Chamber.

#5 – THE UNDERTAKER CHOKESLAMS MVP

This moment took place back at the No Way Out 2008 event, with the winner securing a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania, against Edge.

The Undertaker went on to win the match, but perhaps the most memorable spot – in a match that also featured Batista, Finlay, MVP, The Great Khali and Big Daddy V – saw The Deadman hit a huge Chokeslam to MVP from the top of the pod – and the reaction from fans says it all.

#4 – JOHN MORRISON FALLS FROM THE CHAMBER

John Morrison had fans out of their seats at the 2011 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, even if it didn’t look as smooth as he would have hoped.

He decided to climb to the top of the Chamber in typical parkour fashion, and after looking down at Sheamus, he fell on to him from 16 feet and even picked up the elimination.

#3 – JEFF HARDY’S SWANTON BOMB

Jeff Hardy is known for putting his body on the line, and he did the same when he decided to hit a brilliant Swanton Bomb from the top of the pod.

Despite the dangerous move – as well as being close to the top of the structure - he had a safe landing in the form of The Big Show, as Triple ran out the winner.

#2 – EDGE SENDS REY MYSTERIO FLYING THROUGH THE POD

No Way Out 2009 is one event where Rey Mysterio probably wished his high-flying skills weren’t an advantage.

This was the night Edge entered both Chamber matches, losing the first before becoming World Heavyweight Champion in the second.

On his way to victory, he launched a running Mysterio over his head and sent him crashing through the pod.

#1 – GOLDBERG SPEARS CHRIS JERICHO

This was the second Elimination Chamber match to take place in the WWE, and it certainly didn’t disappoint as Triple H – once again – left with the World Heavyweight Championship.

The dangerous spot featured Goldberg and Chris Jericho, and it all started with a painful-looking gorilla press to the steel panels.

Goldberg then followed it up with his trademark Spear – which looks like it hurts a lot anyway – but sent Jericho flying through the pod, and momentum saw him crash through it too.

With guys like AJ Styles involved this year, here’s hoping we can add another dangerous yet entertaining move to the list.

What do you think is the most dangerous spot in Elimination Chamber history? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

